The United Kingdom co-hosts for the first time the Taiwan-US-initiated seminar





Taipei, March 10 (CNA) An international framework co-established by Taiwan and the United States to share expertise in disaster relief with the world was joined by the UK as co-host during a seminar in Taipei on Wednesday for the first time. seen since its inception in 2015. At a Global Cooperation and Training (GCTF) seminar on building disaster resistance among nations, John Dennis, a representative of the British Office in Taipei, which represents British interests in Taiwan in the absence of official ties, said his office was very pleased for the first time to co-host the GCTF with friends from Taiwan, USA and Japan. While the seminar was held a day before the 10th anniversary of the Great Japan Earthquake and the March 11, 2011 Tsunami, Dennis said the solemn anniversary underscores the importance and significance of the seminar. According to the representative, the UK International Climate Finance (ICF) has invested 8 5.8 billion (US $ 6.94 billion) between 2016 and 2021 in a wide range of development partners, supporting 66 million people to build resilience to threats and disasters related to climate change. In closing, Dennis thanked Taiwan for providing the GCTF platform to share UK knowledge in this field with global experts. “I hope this is the first of many such collaborations and I look forward to high ambitions for the future,” he added. Speaking at the same event, Brent Christensen, director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), welcomed the UK as its first co-host of the GCTF. The director of AIT, who represents US interests in the absence of official diplomatic ties, said he was very impressed with Taiwan’s world-class humanitarian aid and disaster relief capabilities, as Taiwan has increased its ability to responding to natural disasters since the 1999 9/21 Earthquake. He also praised Taiwan’s history for contributing to disaster relief efforts around the world – on the eve of the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami – at Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines in 2013 and aid to Nepal after the 2015 earthquake. The U.S. also benefited from Taiwan’s assistance, including donations after Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and other natural disasters, he said. “Just as Taiwan’s COVID-19 management model showed the world how to successfully contain the pandemic, Taiwan’s disaster response model also demonstrates impressive best practices. I would encourage you all to take “Consider how your countries can work more closely with Taiwan in this area.” GCTF is an initiative launched by Taiwan and the US in June 2015 to bring Taiwan’s expertise to the global stage because many international institutions do not allow Taiwan to participate due to Chinese pressure. Japan later joined the platform as a full partner in 2019. According to Taiwan’s foreign ministry, Wednesday’s workshop was attended by ambassadors and representatives from 19 countries currently based in Taiwan. Another 110 officials and disaster prevention experts from 35 countries participated in online workshops, according to the ministry. (By Chung Yu-chen and Joseph Yeh) Enditem / J

