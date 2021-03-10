The father who survived the small gang rapes dies accidentally

The father of a minor girl, who was allegedly gang-raped by three people, died in an accident after being hit by a truck a day after she filed a police complaint in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Relatives of the girls claimed he was killed and accused police of collaborating. The father of one of the accused is alleged to have been posted as a deputy inspector in Kannauj district.

A case under Sections 376d (a), 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5G / 6 of the POCSO Act was registered at the Sajeti police station. The girl had arrived at a community health center in Ghatampur for her post-FIR medical examination when her father and brother went out to drink tea in the morning, a senior police officer said. The girls’ father was met with an accident by an unidentified truck, DIG said Kanpur Preetinder Singh, adding that one case under the accident had been recorded.

The father of the juvenile was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment, the officer said.

According to the FIR filed on March 9, the girls’ father said that on March 8 when his daughter was returning home from the fields around 7pm, he accused Dipu Yadav and Golu Yadav caught him from behind. They covered his eyes and mouth and took him to an isolated place and in turn raped him repeatedly and threatened to kill him if he made any noise or informed anyone.

The girl managed to return home late at night in a bad condition and showed her ordeal, FIR declared.

The girls’ family claimed that one day after the incident, when they left the house to file a complaint, Dipus Saurabh Yadav’s brother threatened to kill them if they continued and reported the matter to the police.

You should know that my father is a drug addict [police inspector]. You can do nothing to us through the police station and police. We will do the bad deed [rape] again in front of everyone, read the FIR, citing the threat made by Saurabh.

The main accused was arrested

Golu Yadav, the main defendant in the gang rape case, was arrested and five teams were formed to arrest the two remaining defendants, Mr Singh said.

Relatives of the girls and angry locals set up a dharna on the street and kept traffic on the Kanpur-Sagar highway. The girls’ grandfather claimed that his son was killed in collaboration with police. police walo ne marwa dala hai [The police got him killed], he told reporters.

Mr Singh said police were trying to look into both cases, the alleged gang rape and the death of the girls father.

IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal said the instructions were sent to reserve the accused under the National Security Act and the Gangsters Act. If the accused had illegal property or houses or trespassed on government land, it would be seized or destroyed, he said.

An ex-gratia of 10 lakhs and five acres of land had been notified to the victim’s family as compensation, he said.

The State Police in a tweet instructed the Kanpur police to promptly investigate the case of the fathers’s death on the basis of the evidence and ensure the arrest of the remaining accused in the gang rape case. The truck that was involved in the alleged accident should be recovered and its driver arrested, he said.