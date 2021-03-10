The world is missing the chance for green recovery from COVID-19, says KB





Photo Photo: An electric car is charged from a mobile charging station on a street in Prague, Czech Republic, December 4, 2018. REUTERS / David W Cerny ESG environment

Kate Abnett





BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Most major economies have planned COVID-19 recovery costs are not green, putting the world on track to invest billions of dollars in boosting polluting industries, a report co-authorized by United Nations. The COVID-19 pandemic last year caused the largest contraction in the global economy since World War II, causing unprecedented spending by governments to bail out their virus-affected economies. But while many leaders have vowed to recover better and use cash to fight climate change, so far, they are missing out. Of the $ 1.9 trillion that the world’s 50 largest economies have announced in COVID-19 recovery spending by the end of 2020, only 18% – or $ 341 billion – can be considered green, according to a report from Oxford University and UN Environment Program. In many cases, governments have played politics, the report’s author Brian OCallaghan, lead researcher on the Oxford University Economic Recovery Project, told Reuters. Weve seen examples of leaders using small green packages to dominate headlines while quietly pushing much larger packages without commenting on their environmental characteristics. Wealthy nations accounted for the largest share of green spending, including Spain, South Korea, Germany, and Britain. The bulk of the green funding was for transportation, such as subsidies for electric vehicles and cycling infrastructure. Low carbon energy also benefited, while the United States and China allocated money for public parks. The authors highlighted a growing body of evidence that green fiscal spending could yield stronger economic returns than traditional alternatives. They called on high-income countries to also use recovery money to support the poorest nations and marginalized communities, which have been disproportionately affected by both COVID-induced deaths and economic hardships such as job losses. Separately, governments last year pledged $ 11.1 trillion in rescue funds to address the short-term impacts of pandemics. The report focused on recovery spending, as this will shape the countries’ economic trajectory for years to come. Excluded European Union recovery funds that have not yet been allocated by EU countries in their spending plans. Reporting by Kate Abnett; Edited by Marine Strauss and Giles Elgood Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters. 2020 Reuters All rights reserved.





