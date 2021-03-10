Myanmar police search flats for railway workers’ strikers

MANDALAY Myanmar security forces on Wednesday raided a neighborhood in the country’s largest city housing state railway workers who have gone on strike to protest the military coup in recent months.

Police sealed off the Mingalar Taung Nyunt neighborhood in Yangon where the Ma Hlwa Kone train station and housing for railway workers are located. Photos and videos on social media showed officers blocking roads and what were said to be people fleeing.

At least three arrests were reported, but could not be immediately confirmed. There was no apparent resistance to the raid and local media reported that authorities forced at least some residents out of their homes.

Later Wednesday, police fired warning shots, tear gas, stun grenades and live ammunition into other parts of Yangon to disperse protesters. In Northern Okkalapa, press and social media reports said at least 200 people were arrested. About 400 young people who were arrested in mass arrests a week ago are believed to still be behind bars.

The raid on railway workers comes just days after several Myanmar unions, including the Federation of Myanmar Railway Workers’ Unions, issued a joint call for a nationwide work ban. They said the strike would be part of a broader effort to completely and extensively shut down Myanmar’s economy.

Despite increasingly violent tactics by security forces, protests continued Wednesday in towns and cities across the country, including Yangon, Mandalay, Monywa, Dawei, Myitkyina, Myitkyina, Bago, Kalaw and Myingyan. Some met with police force, while others were brief and non-violent.

Riot police in Dawei opened tear gas, forcing marchers to disperse and hide. There were also reports of the use of rubber bullets. No injuries have been confirmed.

A major organizer of protests in the small southern town was arrested Wednesday morning, according to local news service Dawei Watch.

Dawei has become a hotspot for anti-coup protests and has experienced heavy police crackdowns, with up to five deaths.

In Mandalay, the country’s second largest city, Buddhist monks were joined by about 1,000 demonstrators marching through the streets near their monastery. They carried a banner reading Peaceful Demonstration. The march ended before security forces could confront them.

Myanmar has been embroiled in protests and other acts of civil disobedience since the February 1 coup that toppled the elected government of leader Aung San Suu Kyis just as it was about to begin its second term. The coup overthrew years of slow progress toward democracy in the Southeast Asian country after five decades of military rule.

Security forces responded with mass arrests and several times with deadly force. At least 60 protesters have been killed since the army took over, according to the Independent Relief Society for Political Prisoners.

Authorities have also moved to shut down independent reporting, both through arrests of journalists and the closure of the media.

State railway workers in Yangon and across the country were among the earliest organized supporters of the protest movement, and their strike began shortly after the coup.

Police last month tried to intimidate railroad workers in Mandalay by wandering through their shelter area overnight, shouting and firing guns at random.

The junta now in control of the country, officially called the Council of State Administration, indirectly acknowledged the effectiveness of the rail strike.

Myanmar’s state-run New Global newspaper on Tuesday quoted officials as saying rail traffic between Yangon and Mandalay would resume in the near future.

He also acknowledged that the banking sector has been affected.

The dawn raid on railway workers on Wednesday followed another night of intimidation by police marching through residential areas in several cities after the 20:00 stop, firing stunning guns and grenades and conducting selective raids to arrest people.

Burma’s Democratic Voice news service and other media reported on Wednesday that the People’s Anti-Military Party said a protester detained at Insein Jail in northern Yangon had died and his body was left without request. The prison has been notorious for decades for holding political prisoners, and many of the hundreds of people arrested in Yangon in recent weeks are inside.

On Tuesday, a school principal and supporter of the protest movement died of unknown causes after being taken into custody by security forces, according to media reports and an activist who knew him.

Days ago, a local activist with the National League for Democracy party Suu Kyis also died in custody. Witnesses said his body had wounds in line with the torture, according to the New York-based Human Rights Watch.

The Democratic Voice of Burma also reported that three NLD officials in Mandalay were arrested on Tuesday night.

According to the Relief Society for Political Prisoners Association, more than 1,930 people have been arrested in connection with the coup. Dozens of journalists have been arrested, including Thein Zaw of the Associated Press, who has been charged under a public order law that carries a sentence of up to three years in prison.