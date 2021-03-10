We can not stop the investigation of coal theft in Bengal: CBI





Withdrawing general Mamata government consent has nothing to do with railway areas, she says



The CBI informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that Mamata Banerjee’s withdrawal of general consent from governments to the CBI investigation could not stop him from investigating the mass theft and illegal transportation of coal from the East Coal mines by State public sector officials and Center in groups with the mafia. One of the main defendants in the case, Anup Majee, had appealed to the Supreme Court against an order from the Calcutta HPP supporting the CBI investigation. Majee is a director of a company engaged in the purchase and sale of dry fuel. He argued that the State government had withdrawn its general consent to the CBI investigations into its territory in 2018 and the matter was politically motivated. The West Bengal government side had agreed to the Mahees dispute. In a counter-oath spanning over 850 pages, the CBI, represented by Attorney General Tushar Mehta, responded that its investigation was based on a mandate given by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). Eastern Coalfields Limited was addressed to CVC. The CBI is under a CVC mandate to continue and complete the investigation … The object of the accused persons is to deprive the natural resources for their benefit by running into hundreds of rupee harvests, thus leading to loss of income. said the central government, the CBI oath statement. The issue of consent arises in insignificance when compared to the magnitude of the loss of public property caused by the crime. Coal is a very valuable natural resource on which the nation’s energy security depends, the CBI stressed. She said a large part of the crime took place inside the railway area while the stolen coal was being transported by train. Railroad areas fall under the jurisdiction of the CBI. Withdrawal of consent from the State government is not about railway areas. No state government permission is required to register a case conducting an investigation in the railroad area … Even if the State has withdrawn its consent to the investigation, the railroads constitute the exclusive domain of the CBI. The State Police and the Railroad Protection Force cannot overlap the power and functions of the CBI, the affidavit said. The FIR, registered on November 27 last year, said the central public sector and local officials in co-operation with certain private persons extracted, transported and illegally enabled the sale of coal. The CBI said the investigation has spread its tentacles to more than one state. Offenses include criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and misconduct by public servants. The probe traverses the ECL lease area under Kunustoria, the Kajora area, the West Burdwan district and along the respective railway sides, etc. In November, the CBI conducted a massive search operation at a number of locations in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

