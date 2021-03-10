AP 2021 Municipal Elections: Percentage of final vote of Godavari district about 75%

India

Updated: Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 18:55 [IST]



Amaravati, 10 March: Surveys for 12 Municipal Corporations, including Greater Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada and 75 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats in Andhra Pradesh started early Tuesday morning. The results will be announced on March 14, the State Election Commission (SEC) said.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh will face the first test of its governance as local state bodies (ULBs) in the state go to the polls on Wednesday.

The ULB election is being held amid a strong attack on the government by a combined opposition which has accused the ruling YSR Congress of using high-handed tactics, abusing state machinery, particularly the police, in an attempt to seize organs. civil.

Opposition parties, while aiming for the government, cited the “clean sweep” of the ruling YSRC in Pulivendula (Prime Ministerial constituencies), Punganuru (Chittoor district), Piduguralla and Macherla (both Guntur districts) municipalities, where it won all the seats. citizens “unanimously”.

In many other municipalities, too, an extremely large number of pavilions were rallied by the ruling party “without objection”, forcing opposition parties to weep badly.

Elections will now be held on Wednesday for 71 municipalities and Nagar Panchayats and 12 municipal corporations in the state, with 78.71 lakh eligible voters.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation will vote after more than a decade, the first after its expansion.

The ULB election was abruptly postponed to March last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after the nominations were submitted.

Opposition parties TDP, BJP, Congress, Jana Sena, CPI, CPM demanded that the State Election Commission cancel last year’s poll announcement and release another again in view of alleged malpractices committed by the YSRC.

The SEC, however, provided an opportunity in some municipalities, where it was alleged that opposition candidates were forced to withdraw from the race, to file complaints with evidence to have their cases reviewed.

In practice, however, no candidate came forward to submit nominations again as they are said to face “threats” in multiple forms.

In Department no. 7 of the Tirupat Municipal Corporation, the appointment of TDP candidates was “withdrawn” but the SEC canceled the elections in that neighborhood after it was confirmed that the candidate’s signature was forged.

The milestones are too high for the YSRC and TDP as the main opposition wants to prove that the ruling party has lost all credibility due to alleged misgovernment, while the former is banking too much on its welfare agenda.

But everyone is watching from the three main Municipal Corporations Guntur, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam as the result in these civil bodies will be seen virtually as a virtual referendum on the controversial issue of state capital.

A loss, particularly in Vijayawada and Guntur, for the YSRC would be seen as a clear rejection of its decision to relocate the capital to Visakhapatnam.

This makes a victory in Visakhapatnam necessary for people to have supported her move to make it the Executive Capital of the state.

On the other hand, the TDP is eager to win Vijayawada and Guntur to prove that people are against the relocation of the capital from Amaravati, the two ULBs that are part of the current capital region.

A victory in the port city will allow the TDP to declare that the people of Visakhapatnam do not want any change in the state capital.

Who will succeed will be known on March 14 when the votes are counted.

68.39 percent of the polls were recorded in Vizianagaram district in local municipal elections. Among all in Vizianagaram district, Nellimarla Nagar Panchayat reported the highest poll percentage of 79.68 per cent followed by Parvathipuram Commune 74.43 per cent, Bobbili Commune 73.14 per cent, Salur Commune 72.75 per cent and Vizianagaram Corporation Municipality.5 per cent reported.