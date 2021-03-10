International
AP 2021 Municipal Elections: Percentage of final vote of Godavari district about 75%
India
oi-Madhuri Adnal
Amaravati, 10 March: Surveys for 12 Municipal Corporations, including Greater Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada and 75 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats in Andhra Pradesh started early Tuesday morning. The results will be announced on March 14, the State Election Commission (SEC) said.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh will face the first test of its governance as local state bodies (ULBs) in the state go to the polls on Wednesday.
The ULB election is being held amid a strong attack on the government by a combined opposition which has accused the ruling YSR Congress of using high-handed tactics, abusing state machinery, particularly the police, in an attempt to seize organs. civil.
Opposition parties, while aiming for the government, cited the “clean sweep” of the ruling YSRC in Pulivendula (Prime Ministerial constituencies), Punganuru (Chittoor district), Piduguralla and Macherla (both Guntur districts) municipalities, where it won all the seats. citizens “unanimously”.
In many other municipalities, too, an extremely large number of pavilions were rallied by the ruling party “without objection”, forcing opposition parties to weep badly.
Elections will now be held on Wednesday for 71 municipalities and Nagar Panchayats and 12 municipal corporations in the state, with 78.71 lakh eligible voters.
The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation will vote after more than a decade, the first after its expansion.
The ULB election was abruptly postponed to March last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after the nominations were submitted.
Opposition parties TDP, BJP, Congress, Jana Sena, CPI, CPM demanded that the State Election Commission cancel last year’s poll announcement and release another again in view of alleged malpractices committed by the YSRC.
The SEC, however, provided an opportunity in some municipalities, where it was alleged that opposition candidates were forced to withdraw from the race, to file complaints with evidence to have their cases reviewed.
In practice, however, no candidate came forward to submit nominations again as they are said to face “threats” in multiple forms.
In Department no. 7 of the Tirupat Municipal Corporation, the appointment of TDP candidates was “withdrawn” but the SEC canceled the elections in that neighborhood after it was confirmed that the candidate’s signature was forged.
The milestones are too high for the YSRC and TDP as the main opposition wants to prove that the ruling party has lost all credibility due to alleged misgovernment, while the former is banking too much on its welfare agenda.
But everyone is watching from the three main Municipal Corporations Guntur, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam as the result in these civil bodies will be seen virtually as a virtual referendum on the controversial issue of state capital.
A loss, particularly in Vijayawada and Guntur, for the YSRC would be seen as a clear rejection of its decision to relocate the capital to Visakhapatnam.
This makes a victory in Visakhapatnam necessary for people to have supported her move to make it the Executive Capital of the state.
On the other hand, the TDP is eager to win Vijayawada and Guntur to prove that people are against the relocation of the capital from Amaravati, the two ULBs that are part of the current capital region.
Mumbai meeting specialist transferred after murder charge | News Oneindia
A victory in the port city will allow the TDP to declare that the people of Visakhapatnam do not want any change in the state capital.
Who will succeed will be known on March 14 when the votes are counted.
68.39 percent of the polls were recorded in Vizianagaram district in local municipal elections. Among all in Vizianagaram district, Nellimarla Nagar Panchayat reported the highest poll percentage of 79.68 per cent followed by Parvathipuram Commune 74.43 per cent, Bobbili Commune 73.14 per cent, Salur Commune 72.75 per cent and Vizianagaram Corporation Municipality.5 per cent reported.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]