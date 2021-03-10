International
The SEC recommends authorization for Covax without the clinical trial method
NEW DELHI: A committee of subject matter experts (SEC) of the Indian regulator on Wednesday recommended an emergency license while removing the state of clinical trial mode for Bharat Biotech Internationals covid-19 stroke Covaxin, an informed source said.
The SEC has a duty to verify applications for covid-19 diagnostics, vaccines and medicines and to recommend to the Inspector General of Drugs of India VG Somani whether to approve the application or not. Typically, DCGI follows the recommendation made by the panel.
The company had previously submitted to the regulator interim phase 3 test data, which showed that the vaccine had an efficiency of 80.6%.
This is significant given that the Covishield Serum Institute of India vaccine that received full authorization in January had an efficacy of about 53% for the current regimen of two full doses given four weeks apart, and an average of 62% for intervals ranging from 4-12 weeks
Covaxin had also received an emergency license in January, albeit controversially without having any efficacy data, but the authorization was in the clinical trial module which ordered that each vaccine must sign an informed consent when receiving the vaccine and was presumed to followed more actively.
The most severe condition for authorization was the vaccine that had no efficacy data, unlike Covishield which had efficacy data from the tests of AstraZeneca plc and the University of Oxford, as well as an emergency use authorization from the Drugs and Products Regulatory Agency. UK Health.
The removal from clinical trial mode would provide a boost to Covaxin, which has so far struggled to gain acceptance among several states and beneficiaries.
Reporting efficacy data, however, has helped acceptance among vaccinators over the past week and some state government officials, such as health minister Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo, have said they would allow its use in their state if DCGI gives authorization.
