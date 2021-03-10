Women’s well-being is hit harder than men during the pandemic, says ONS | gender

The government is coming under increasing pressure to produce a targeted women strategy to address the unequal economic and domestic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, as official data exposes the major differences between the experience of men and women.

While more men have died from Covid-19, women’s well-being has been hit hardest, according to analysis from the Office for National Statistics.

The data show that during the pandemic, women were more prone to bloating, spent significantly less time working from home, and spent more time on unpaid household chores and child care.

Conservative MP Caroline Nokes, chairwoman of the Women and Equality Committee, called on the government to ensure that women are involved in its efforts to build better, adding: It is not good enough to see policies in the round when we know women need even more help to just get back to where they were.

Updated ONS data show an almost 18% change in the total number of coronavirus-related deaths for men, who also had higher death rates before the pandemic. Between March 2020 and January 2021 63,700 men died in England and Wales, compared to 53,300 women, according to the ONS.

The difference was most pronounced in the early stages of the pandemic: between March 1 and April 30, 2020, men accounted for 57% of the 38,200 deaths involving Covid-19.

Economic data show that women were furloughed in greater numbers. On July 1, there were 2.9 million women on the ground, compared to 2.7 million men, who by October had dropped to 1.2 million and 1.1 million, respectively. At the end of December, the number of women in furlough was just over 1.9 million, while the number of men in furlough had risen to just under 1.9 million.

Evidence that urgent action was needed was now prevalent, said Fawcett Societys chief executive Felicia Willow. We need a cohesive strategy that puts the needs of women first and at the center, and we need the government to grow and take gender equality seriously, she said.

Hopes that the pandemic could reduce the gender care gap between men and women rose at the start of the pandemic, with men spending an additional 13 minutes a day on unpaid housework. But while at the start of the first UK blockade in March 2020, women spent 55% more time than men in caring for unpaid children, in September and October 2020, women spent 99% more time than men in caring for unpaid children. unpaid children.

Share your stories If you are affected or have any information, we would love to hear from you. You can contact us by filling out the form below, anonymously if you wish or contact us via WhatsApp from by clicking here or add contact +44 (0) 7867825056. Only the Guardian can see your contributions and one of our reporters can contact you to discuss further. Tell us

A significantly higher percentage of women (67%) than men (52%) send a school-age child to school in January and February of this year: 53% said it was harming their well-being, compared with 45% of men .

Mary-Ann Stephenson, director of the UK Women’s Budget Group, said: “It shows what women know very well. Over the past year, unpaid care and homework have not been shared equally, with women carrying the greatest burden, with a strong impact on their paid work. Any strategy to better rebuild will only work if it recognizes and addresses that unpaid work is at the heart of women’s inequality.

Women reported significantly higher anxiety than men at almost every point since the onset of the pandemic, in a period of the highest anxiety levels ever recorded by the ONS. Women were 1.3 times more likely to report loneliness than men, while men were more likely to say they were not at all concerned about the effect of the pandemic on their lives.

Research conducted Thursday by the new British Social Attitudes report from the National Center for Social Research (NatCen), seen by the Guardian, shows that the UK public is four times more likely to disapprove of mothers with young children working full time complete than fathers.

In 2018-19, 17% of people said they did not approve of mothers with children under three working full time, while 4% expressed this view when asked about fathers an improvement in 12 years ago, when the figures were respectively 37 % and 3%.

There is some distance to travel before we declare the end of the dual gender standard for mothers working with young children, NatCens Gillian Prior said.

Dissent to have children out of wedlock has fallen from 21% to 12% over the same period, while disapproval for divorce when a child is under 12 has fallen from 28% to 16%.