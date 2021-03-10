OVHcloud Data Center destroyed by fire, entire building destroyed

(Photo by Taylor Vick on Unsplash)

French IT company OVHcloud has suffered a major disaster at its data center located in Starsburg, France after a fire broke out at the facility.

The company operates 27 data centers spread across 19 countries and is one of the largest IT providers in the world. In Starbourg, the company has four data center buildings known as SBG1-4. OVHcloud founder Octave Klaba provided a constant update on what was happening through a Twitter thread starting very early this morning.

like ZDNet reports, it looks like the fire started in SBG2 and Klaba confirmed that the building was completely destroyed while SGB1 was partially destroyed, with four of the 12 chambers containing affected by the fire. Thankfully, no people were injured and both the SGB3 and SGB4 buildings survived, but are now closed.

A tweet by Xavier Garreau containing photos of the blaze shows how serious the situation was before firefighters managed to bring it under control and eventually stop the fire from spreading further.

Klaba has said the next two weeks will be spent rebuilding the power systems required to restore SGB1, SGB3 and SGB4, but also that everything about the grid needs to be checked before the data centers return to the Internet. Klaba suggested that OVHcloud clients rely on servers on the Starsburg site to “activate your Disaster Repair Plan”.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire. Data centers are places where only trusted employees are allowed to enter and security is present to ensure that harmful activity cannot occur. Fire investigators will hopefully be able to understand if the fire started maliciously, or if any catastrophic equipment failure occurred.