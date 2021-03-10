International
OVHcloud Data Center destroyed by fire, entire building destroyed
French IT company OVHcloud has suffered a major disaster at its data center located in Starsburg, France after a fire broke out at the facility.
The company operates 27 data centers spread across 19 countries and is one of the largest IT providers in the world. In Starbourg, the company has four data center buildings known as SBG1-4. OVHcloud founder Octave Klaba provided a constant update on what was happening through a Twitter thread starting very early this morning.
like ZDNet reports, it looks like the fire started in SBG2 and Klaba confirmed that the building was completely destroyed while SGB1 was partially destroyed, with four of the 12 chambers containing affected by the fire. Thankfully, no people were injured and both the SGB3 and SGB4 buildings survived, but are now closed.
A tweet by Xavier Garreau containing photos of the blaze shows how serious the situation was before firefighters managed to bring it under control and eventually stop the fire from spreading further.
Klaba has said the next two weeks will be spent rebuilding the power systems required to restore SGB1, SGB3 and SGB4, but also that everything about the grid needs to be checked before the data centers return to the Internet. Klaba suggested that OVHcloud clients rely on servers on the Starsburg site to “activate your Disaster Repair Plan”.
It is unknown at this time what caused the fire. Data centers are places where only trusted employees are allowed to enter and security is present to ensure that harmful activity cannot occur. Fire investigators will hopefully be able to understand if the fire started maliciously, or if any catastrophic equipment failure occurred.
function facebookPixelScript() { if (!facebookPixelLoaded) { facebookPixelLoaded = true; document.removeEventListener('scroll', facebookPixelScript); document.removeEventListener('mousemove', facebookPixelScript);
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n; n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script','//connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', '454758778052139');
fbq('track', "PageView");
}
}
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]