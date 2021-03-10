The nun knelt before the police to stop the violence in Myanmar





Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng had seen plenty of violence since last month’s coup plunged Myanmar into protest. On Monday, the nun fell to her knees in the streets of Myitkyina and begged police officers to stop shooting at protesters. According to Reuters, she begged police to treat the protesters “kindly as family members”. “I told them they could kill me, I’m not standing until they give their promise that they will not brutally hit the protesters,” Tawng explained. CONNECTED: Military phase coup in Myanmar, arrests Aung San Suu Kyi The video shows two officers joining Tawng on their knees, their hands together symbolizing prayer. Tawng said she received assurances from senior officers that they were clearing the road. After all, the gesture failed to generate the peace for which Tawng was called. Shortly after she and another officer touched their foreheads to the ground, shots were fired nearby, filling the same streets with blood. “We heard loud shots, and we saw that a young child’s head had exploded and there was a stream of blood on the street,” Tawng said. Tawng, who runs a clinic in Myitkyina, said at least two protesters were killed. As she tried to bring some of the victims to her clinic, she was blinded by tear gas, Reuters reported. A nun knelt down and prayed with police in Myitkyina, Myanmar, on March 8, begging them to stop shooting at protesters. (Credit: Myitkyina News Journal via Storyful) “The floor of our clinic became a sea of ​​blood,” she said. “We have to value life. It made me feel very sad.” Myanmar has been embroiled in protests and other acts of civil disobedience since the February 1 coup that toppled the elected government of leader Aung San Suu Kyi just as it was about to begin its second term. The coup overthrew years of slow progress toward democracy in the Southeast Asian country after five decades of military rule. Security forces responded with mass arrests and several times with deadly force. At least 60 protesters are said to have been killed since the army took over and more than 1,900 people have been arrested. This story was reported by Atlanta. Associated Press contributed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos