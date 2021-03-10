Google Doodle marks Dr.’s birthday Wu Lien-teh





The Google logo homage on Wednesday celebrates the man responsible for saving lives in 2020: the inventor of the surgical face mask. Google Doodlehonors latest Chinese-Malaysian epidemiologist Dr. Wu Lien-teh for what would have been his 142nd birthday. Wu invented the surgical face mask, considered the forerunner of the N95 mask in response to the Manchurian Plague, which spread to northwest China in 1910, according to a biography on the Google website. The Chinese government assigned Wu to investigate the disease, which he identified as the highly contagious pneumonic plague that spread from person to person through respiratory transmission. Wu designed and produced a special surgical mask with cotton and gauze, adding several layers of fabric to filter inhalations. The Manchurian plague came by the end of April 1911, within four months the government appointed to take control of the spread. During that epidemic, Wu advised people to wear his newly invented mask and limit travel, the same precautions taking the COVID-19 pandemic more than 100 years later. ‘Spring-Shop-together’:Walmart will host the shopping event at TikTok, showcasing beauty products Buying a dashcam?:Here are 5 useful features to look for Wu also worked with government officials to establish quarantine stations and hospitals and to implement progressive sterilization techniques. “We are honored that Google is celebrating our ancestors’ birthday,” a statement said./ by his granddaughters, Dr. Shan Woo Liu, who now practices medicine herself. “A little over a century ago, he helped fight a plague in China and developed techniques such as masking, which we still use today in our battle against COVID-19.” “She added,” A year ago, I was horrified by how little we knew about the coronavirus. Even now, I try to imagine how my great-grandfather must have felt while caring for patients affected by the plague. But I also feel closer to him than ever after encouraging my patients to practice social distancing and wear a mask his pioneering techniques while rescuing China, and perhaps the world, from a disaster. “Wu Lien-teh remains as much a hero now as he was then.” Wu was a trader in other ways as well: he was the first student of Chinese descent to earn a medical degree from the University of England at Cambridge. And in 1935, he became the first Malaysian and the first person of Chinese descent to be nominated for the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his work in controlling pneumonic plague. “A dedicated advocate and practitioner of medical advancement, Wus’s efforts not only changed public health in China, but around the world,” says his Google Doodle biography. Wu died in 1960 at the age of 80. Follow Coral Murphy on Twitter @CoralMerfME







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos