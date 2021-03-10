US Secretary of Defense is coming to India! The drone deal with General Atomics is expected to be announced

This Framework meeting is important as US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected to visit India later this month. Although no date has been officially confirmed, according to sources, it will be either around March 19-20 or towards the end of the month. (File image)

The first meeting of the leaders of the Quad group of countries is scheduled for Friday, March 12, 2021. This first official high-level meeting of Quad leaders is in an effort to balance the growing military and economic strength of China. This will also be the first meeting, albeit practically between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) & White House officially announce Framework meeting

According to the MEA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga and Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison will attend the first Quarterly Framework Leaders Summit, which is being held on March 12, 2021. In addition, US President Joseph R Biden will also attend the virtual meeting.

What unites these four leaders is the common threat of China. And according to the MEA and the White House the focus will be on preserving a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

And they will also share their views on today’s challenges including evolving and critical technologies, maritime security, resilient supply chains and climate change.

Scene set for the finalization of the UAV by the US

According to sources, Efforts are ready to close the deal for 30 UAVs, which will come to India through Foreign Military Sales (FMS) from General Atomics. This agreement was expected to be concluded last year in October 2020 during the 2 + 2 Ministerial Dialogue.

The first step is approval by the Defense Procurement Council (DAC) which is expected to take place soon. The Indian Navy is expected to request the Need Acceptance (AON) from the DAC for the procurement of HALE (High Altitude) UAV before the procurement process begins.

In response to a question about Indian Navy leasing 2 UAVs, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh told Financial Express Online last year, the acquisition process is ongoing. Marina has rented the pre-production model. And what the service will receive once the deal is done will be a very powerful platform with underwater anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities.

As an update, a source confirmed to Financial Express Online that the process for finalizing the deal is soon underway. The Indian Navy is very pleased with the performance of the Sea Guardians which were leased by the US based company. These drones were hired to help the Navy to strengthen maritime security in view of the growing presence of the Chinese Navy. in the Indian Ocean Region.

As reported by Express Express Online, Indian Armed Forces have been interested in purchasing unmanned armed systems from the US

$ 3 billion deal for 10 + 10 + 10 unmanned aircraft for the three services of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. Marina Indian is already using two of these drones which it has leased from US-based General Atomics Marina Indian has been pleased with the performance of these drones. And we will soon sign the agreement for these drones.

According to sources, the agreement on drones was expected to be reached during the last 2 + 2 Ministerial Dialogue between the two countries. However, it was incorporated due to issues related to the cost of drones. Later this summer, the government is expected to put its approval stamp on this major ticket purchase by the American Company soon.

What will India finally buy?

As previously reported, India became the first non-treaty partner to be offered an Unmanned Aerial System Category 1 of the Missile Technology Control Regime, The Guardian Sea UAS, which is manufactured by General Atomics. All three services will receive 30 MQ-9 Reaper or Predator B.

According to sources, the drones for each service will be in different configurations. Why Because loads will vary for each user.

Why does the Indian Navy need these drones?

These drones in sync with the P-8i long-range naval patrol aircraft and the soon-to-be-delivered multi-role MH-60R helicopters could help track and hunt surface and submarine ships in the Indian Ocean region. Fully armed with sensors and weapons costing about $ 200 million, these drones will also help strengthen surveillance of its coastal borders.

Background

In 2016, India made the first request for 22 Marine Guardians in General Aeronautical Atomic Systems. Soon this was followed by a request from the Indian Air Force (IAF) for 100 Predator C drones.

In 2017, the Indian Army had expressed interest in UAV Avenger from U.S.-based Atomic General when U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis met with Defense Secretary Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.

The Indian Navy is the main service for the drone deal. The MQ-9 is satellite driven. Has the ability to swim above the target at 45,000 feet and stay on duty for 35 hours. According to experts, they can locate the enemy anywhere in eastern Ladakh, the Gulf of Aden or the Straits of Malacca.

India-US cooperation under the Biden Administration

The Secretary of Defense’s visit is being considered important as the Biden Administrations’ focus is on the Indo-Pacific and deepening its ties with India. The US side would also like to understand more about the continued secession and de-escalation of Indian and Chinese troops, as well as Afghanistan, the recent understanding between India and Pakistan, and strategic issues in Asia-Pacific.

And it is also coming at a time when both India and China are working together to break away in an effort to resolve the ongoing stalemate along the Current Control Line in eastern Ladakh.

While in India, according to sources, the Secretary of Defense will meet with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh. Also on the agenda is his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.