Hamas official: Hamas leader Gaza Sinwar re-elected





His victory could have profound implications for Hamas’ relationship with Israel and other regional players. It could also affect the next Palestinian election, the first in 15 years. Sinwar is a former member of the militant group of groups who spent over two decades in an Israeli prison after being convicted of kidnapping and killing two Israeli soldiers. He was released during a prisoner exchange in 2011. Sinwar maintains close ties to the militant wing and has often promoted a confrontational approach to Israel. The Gaza Strip is the most important area of ​​Hamas activity. The Islamic group, which opposes the existence of Israel, forcibly seized control of the territory from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority in 2007. Since then, he has waged three wars and numerous clashes against Israel, holding on to power despite a damaged Israeli-Egyptian blockade that has devastated the economy. Awadallah was one of the founders of Hamas in the late 1980s and has closer ties to the political leaders of the groups. The political wing has closer ties with Qatar and Turkey and tends to be more pragmatic in its relations with Israel. The militant wing has closer ties with Iran and favors a more confrontational approach to Israel. However, Sinwar has also shown himself pragmatic on some issues by preventing tensions with Israel from escalating into war. After taking up his position in 2017, he encouraged mass protests along the Gaza-Israel border as an alternative to its traditional means of firing rockets into Israel. The protests were aimed at drawing attention to the poor living conditions in Gaza and easing the Israeli blockade. But protests often turned violent, with protesters setting fire to tires and attacking a dividing fence. Many Palestinians were killed and wounded by Israeli fire. The protests erupted in 2019 under an unofficial ceasefire in which Qatar gave tens of millions of dollars to Hamas for employee wages, aid projects and money payments to poor families in exchange for peace. Sinwar was not afraid to call for a tougher confrontation. Last year, he threatened to go into battle if Israel did not allow respiration and other medical aid to the impoverished territory to fight the spread of the virus. If we find that coronary patients in Gaza (are not) able to breathe, we will prevent 6 million Zionists from breathing and we will take what we want from you by force, he said at the time. Israel has allowed humanitarian supplies to Gaza throughout the pandemic. Sinwar has also helped improve strained relations with neighboring Egypt. He stepped up security along the Gaza border with the volatile northern Sinai to help the Egyptian army there, where it faced an uprising by local Islamic State allies. The measures helped to calm the situation in Sinai and as a result, Egypt opened a transit route for goods such as fuel and tobacco to enter Gaza. He has also opened the Rafah border crossing, Gaza’s main gateway to the outside world, more and more regularly. People close to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who administers the West Bank autonomous areas, said the Palestinian leader had hoped for an Awadallah victory. Officials said Abbas believes the political wing is more pragmatic as Palestinians prepare to hold elections in May aimed at bringing reconciliation between rival governments. They said Abbas is also upset at Sinwars’ close relationship with Mohammed Dahlan, a member of the Abbas Fatah movement who had a conflict with the president and now lives in exile. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss Abbas’s internal discussions with the media. Dahlan announced on Wednesday that he had arranged for the distribution of 40,000 Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines in Gaza, donated by the United Arab Emirates. Dahlan, who lives in the UAE, last month organized a similar distribution of 20,000 vaccines. The new shipment is expected Thursday, he said. His activities have highlighted Abbas’ inability to provide vaccines to his people. The Palestinian Authority has received only 10,000 vaccines produced by Russia and has sent only 2,000 of them to Gaza. Vaccines cover only a small fraction of Gaza 2 million people. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos