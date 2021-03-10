China could invade Taiwan in next 6 years, take global leadership role, US admiral warns

A senior U.S. admiral has said Taiwan is in China’s military spotlight, warning of possible military action in the next six years, as well as fears that Beijing may overtake America’s global leadership role in the coming decades.

“Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions … And I think the threat has manifested itself over this decade, in fact, in the next six years,” Adm Philip Davidson, the commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, told a Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.

Davidson also said China could overcome US hegemony in global affairs and assume a world leadership role by 2050.

“I’m worried they are [China] “Accelerating their ambitions to replace the United States and our leadership role in the rule-based international order,” he added.

“They have long said they want to do it by 2050. I’m worried if they will move that target closer.”

China has not reacted to his claims. However, on Tuesday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman urged the US to halt arms sales to Taiwan.

“China’s position on the Taiwan issue is stable and clear. There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory,” Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.

China views democratic Taiwan as an illegitimate breakaway province. When the civil war in China between the Communists and the Nationalists ended in 1949, with the former triumphant, the latter formed a rival government in Taipei.

The US has no formal relations with Taiwan but extensive informal ties. Former President Donald Trump angered Beijing by sending Cabinet officials to visit Taiwan in a show of support.

In recent months, China has stepped up its military activity near the island in response to what it calls “separatist forces” and “cooperation” between Taipei and Washington.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen won a tough election last year with a promise to defend the island’s democracy and confront China.

The Chinese Communist Party has not ruled out using force to bring the island under Beijing control.

As China’s annual major political congress is taking place in Beijing, senior State Council diplomat Wang Yi set a tough line against Taiwan on Monday. He warned that there was no room for compromise, stating that the new US government should remove the “dangerous acts of playing with fire” of the previous administration.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to his comments at a news conference in Washington on Monday, underlining that America’s commitment to Taiwan was “strong.”

“Our position on Taiwan remains clear. We will stand with friends and allies to advance our common prosperity, security and values ​​in the Indo-Pacific region,” she said.

Taiwanese sailors salute the island flag on the deck of a ship after attending annual drills. Mandy Cheng / AFP – Getty Images File

The United States and China are at odds over influence in the Indo-Pacific region, territorial claims in the South China Sea, Hong Kong, and human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China represented “America’s greatest geopolitical test of the 21st century.” He added that the US relationship with China would be “competitive when it should be, cooperative when it can be and adversarial when it should be.”

Taiwan remains a “top priority for China’s central leadership,” former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, president of the Asia Association, told NBC News.

“Sensitivity is in the eyes of the viewer and Beijing’s sensitivity list is different from Washington’s sensitivity list, but obviously Taiwan remains near the top,” he said.

However, both capitals were eager to avoid “any open armed conflict,” Rudd said, but must be careful not to mistakenly tread on existing minefields.

China is strengthening its military capabilities, he added, although maintaining a “strategic peace” with the United States remained “key” for its leader Xi Jinping, he said.

Reuters contributed to this report.