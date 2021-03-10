My version of the family dish relies on hot Italian sausage, soft goat cheese and fresh herbs to brighten the flavors of what might otherwise be a rich casserole but with a note. You will still find all the hearty delight, with three layers of noodles inserted in the middle of a simple sauce made from canned crushed tomatoes. If you do not want to make sauce, inspired by what goes into our excellent Sicilian Plate pizza, you can indulge in your favorite sailor. You will need 6 1/2 cups. This sounds like a lot, but keep in mind that uncooked noodles absorb a liquid tone. The last dish is simply the right amount of liquid without drowning in it.

There is plenty of room to experiment here. Use another sausage (even vegan) or minced meat of your choice. Either leave the meat or meat alternative completely, though you may want to increase the heat in the sauce with a few flakes of crushed red pepper. If you find yourself with some leftover roasted vegetables, dice them and toss in the casserole along with the sauce and stuffing with spinach and cheese. Play with herbs. It’s very easy to take this in any direction you like.

There is also plenty of flexibility integrated into the parts. It can be made like a large casserole or split into two small ones, the latter of which is a perfect way to share a meal with friends or family (Zoom lasagna, anyone?). Even with the large format frying pan, you will probably end up with leftovers to enjoy now or later, which helps offset the investment of an hour in preparation. I even found myself collecting lasagna faster with each test, especially after I realized I could do the filling, shred the cheese AND clean the dishes while the sauce is simmering. Just another reason to add this recipe to your recurring hits.

Recipe notes: The lasagna can be mounted and refrigerated 1 day in advance.

Waste can be refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 1 month and reheated in the oven or microwave. Freeze the collected, unbaked lasagna (wrapped in its baking dish in plastic wrap and then in aluminum foil) for up to 1 month. Melt in the refrigerator before baking.

This recipe is easily split in half to create two 8 inch pans. Follow the same pattern of layering the sauce, pasta and cheese, but use 2 lasagna noodles in each of the 3 layers for a total of 6 noodles per tray. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, uncovered for at least the last 15 minutes, and then fry as above, if desired.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more as needed

1 pound wholesale Italian hot sausage (can use binding but remove gut)

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Two cans with 28 ounces of crushed tomatoes

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

1 teaspoon granulated sugar, plus more as needed

10 to 12 ounces frozen, thawed and squeezed liquid spinach

8 ounces ricotta with whole milk

8 ounces fresh goat cheese

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh oregano

Freshly ground black pepper

1 large egg

12 lasagna noodles without cooking (from a package of 9 ounces)

8 ounces mozzarella cheese partially skimmed, shredded (can replace mozzarella with whole milk)

1/2 cup (1 ounce) fresh grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Step 1

In a large Dutch oven, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat until shiny. Add the sausage and, using a spatula, chop into larger bunches the size of a bite (or smaller, if you prefer) and cook, stirring occasionally, until the meat is browned without a trace of pink, 6 to 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the meat to a plate, leaving behind any fat in the pot.

Step 2

If the pot is dry, add at least 1 tablespoon of oil, then add the garlic, stirring until golden and fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Stir in crushed tomatoes and salt (you may want to lower the heat before adding the tomatoes to cut the sprinkles). Increase the heat as needed until the mixture is barely bubbling. Partially cover the pot (it tends to splash, so it will only make up a little open space). Cook the sauce until it thickens and shrinks slightly, about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally and adjusting the heat as needed to maintain a smooth boil. Mix the sugar, taste and add a little more, if desired. You can add more salt to taste as well. Stir the cooked sausage into the sauce.

Step 3

While the sauce is simmering, in a large bowl, combine the spinach, ricotta, goat cheese, basil, oregano and some ground black pepper. Taste and arrange spices as needed with salt and pepper. Beat the eggs until fully combined.

Step 4

Position the shelf in the middle of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees. If you want to fry the grilled top, place a rack on the top third of the oven. Have a 9 by 13 inch baking dish next to you. (Do not use Pyrex or other glass if you want to leave the baking option open.)

Step 5

Spread 1 1/2 cups of sauce evenly on the bottom of the baking dish, then arrange 4 of the lasagna noodles on top of the sauce (the long sides of the noodles should be parallel to the short sides of the dish), slightly overlapping to make sure they all fit. Add 1 2/3 cup sauce and then half the ricotta mixture. Drain the ricotta mixture into 8 or 9 tumuli around the dish. The heat of the sauce will soften it, and then using the back of a spoon or offset spatula, spread it as evenly as possible. Add 4 more noodles, repeating with 1 more 2/3 cup sauce and the remaining ricotta mixture. Spread on the remaining 4 noodles and 1 2/3 cup sauce, followed by mozzarella and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Lightly coat the bottom of a piece of aluminum foil with non-stick varnish and cover the collected lasagna. At this point, the dish can be put in the fridge and baked the next day.

Step 6

Bake, covered with foil, for 25 minutes. Discover and bake an extra 20 to 25 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the sauce is bubbling. If you want extra frying or crunchy edges, turn on the oven baking, move the pan to the top middle shelf and fry for 1 to 2 minutes until it takes on a golden, fresh color on the stains.

Let the lasagna cool for 15 minutes before slicing and serving.

Nutrition information

Calories: 369; Total fat: 21 g; Saturated fat: 11 g; Cholesterol: 68 mg; Sodium: 732 mg; Carbohydrates: 28 g; Dietary fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 9 g; Protein: 19 g.