International
A lasagna recipe with hot Italian sausage, spinach and goat cheese
My version of the family dish relies on hot Italian sausage, soft goat cheese and fresh herbs to brighten the flavors of what might otherwise be a rich casserole but with a note. You will still find all the hearty delight, with three layers of noodles inserted in the middle of a simple sauce made from canned crushed tomatoes. If you do not want to make sauce, inspired by what goes into our excellent Sicilian Plate pizza, you can indulge in your favorite sailor. You will need 6 1/2 cups. This sounds like a lot, but keep in mind that uncooked noodles absorb a liquid tone. The last dish is simply the right amount of liquid without drowning in it.
There is plenty of room to experiment here. Use another sausage (even vegan) or minced meat of your choice. Either leave the meat or meat alternative completely, though you may want to increase the heat in the sauce with a few flakes of crushed red pepper. If you find yourself with some leftover roasted vegetables, dice them and toss in the casserole along with the sauce and stuffing with spinach and cheese. Play with herbs. It’s very easy to take this in any direction you like.
There is also plenty of flexibility integrated into the parts. It can be made like a large casserole or split into two small ones, the latter of which is a perfect way to share a meal with friends or family (Zoom lasagna, anyone?). Even with the large format frying pan, you will probably end up with leftovers to enjoy now or later, which helps offset the investment of an hour in preparation. I even found myself collecting lasagna faster with each test, especially after I realized I could do the filling, shred the cheese AND clean the dishes while the sauce is simmering. Just another reason to add this recipe to your recurring hits.
Recipe notes: The lasagna can be mounted and refrigerated 1 day in advance.
Waste can be refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 1 month and reheated in the oven or microwave. Freeze the collected, unbaked lasagna (wrapped in its baking dish in plastic wrap and then in aluminum foil) for up to 1 month. Melt in the refrigerator before baking.
This recipe is easily split in half to create two 8 inch pans. Follow the same pattern of layering the sauce, pasta and cheese, but use 2 lasagna noodles in each of the 3 layers for a total of 6 noodles per tray. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, uncovered for at least the last 15 minutes, and then fry as above, if desired.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more as needed
- 1 pound wholesale Italian hot sausage (can use binding but remove gut)
- 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- Two cans with 28 ounces of crushed tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar, plus more as needed
- 10 to 12 ounces frozen, thawed and squeezed liquid spinach
- 8 ounces ricotta with whole milk
- 8 ounces fresh goat cheese
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh oregano
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 large egg
- 12 lasagna noodles without cooking (from a package of 9 ounces)
- 8 ounces mozzarella cheese partially skimmed, shredded (can replace mozzarella with whole milk)
- 1/2 cup (1 ounce) fresh grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Step 1
In a large Dutch oven, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat until shiny. Add the sausage and, using a spatula, chop into larger bunches the size of a bite (or smaller, if you prefer) and cook, stirring occasionally, until the meat is browned without a trace of pink, 6 to 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the meat to a plate, leaving behind any fat in the pot.
Step 2
If the pot is dry, add at least 1 tablespoon of oil, then add the garlic, stirring until golden and fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Stir in crushed tomatoes and salt (you may want to lower the heat before adding the tomatoes to cut the sprinkles). Increase the heat as needed until the mixture is barely bubbling. Partially cover the pot (it tends to splash, so it will only make up a little open space). Cook the sauce until it thickens and shrinks slightly, about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally and adjusting the heat as needed to maintain a smooth boil. Mix the sugar, taste and add a little more, if desired. You can add more salt to taste as well. Stir the cooked sausage into the sauce.
Step 3
While the sauce is simmering, in a large bowl, combine the spinach, ricotta, goat cheese, basil, oregano and some ground black pepper. Taste and arrange spices as needed with salt and pepper. Beat the eggs until fully combined.
Step 4
Position the shelf in the middle of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees. If you want to fry the grilled top, place a rack on the top third of the oven. Have a 9 by 13 inch baking dish next to you. (Do not use Pyrex or other glass if you want to leave the baking option open.)
Step 5
Spread 1 1/2 cups of sauce evenly on the bottom of the baking dish, then arrange 4 of the lasagna noodles on top of the sauce (the long sides of the noodles should be parallel to the short sides of the dish), slightly overlapping to make sure they all fit. Add 1 2/3 cup sauce and then half the ricotta mixture. Drain the ricotta mixture into 8 or 9 tumuli around the dish. The heat of the sauce will soften it, and then using the back of a spoon or offset spatula, spread it as evenly as possible. Add 4 more noodles, repeating with 1 more 2/3 cup sauce and the remaining ricotta mixture. Spread on the remaining 4 noodles and 1 2/3 cup sauce, followed by mozzarella and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Lightly coat the bottom of a piece of aluminum foil with non-stick varnish and cover the collected lasagna. At this point, the dish can be put in the fridge and baked the next day.
Step 6
Bake, covered with foil, for 25 minutes. Discover and bake an extra 20 to 25 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the sauce is bubbling. If you want extra frying or crunchy edges, turn on the oven baking, move the pan to the top middle shelf and fry for 1 to 2 minutes until it takes on a golden, fresh color on the stains.
Let the lasagna cool for 15 minutes before slicing and serving.
Nutrition information
Calories: 369; Total fat: 21 g; Saturated fat: 11 g; Cholesterol: 68 mg; Sodium: 732 mg; Carbohydrates: 28 g; Dietary fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 9 g; Protein: 19 g.
By staff greedy writer Becky Krystal.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]