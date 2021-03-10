Pangilinan urges the government to declare state of disaster due to ASF





Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on Wednesday urged the Philippine government to declare a nation-state of disaster to help pig lifters recover from the effects of African Swine Fever (ASF). In his privilege speech, Pangilinan said he would have access to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (NDRRM Fund) and the Rapid Response Fund established by RA 10121, or the “Disaster Reduction and Management Act” Philippines 2010 “to address ASF outbreak. With this, additional funding can be raised for the National Integrated Pork Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion (INSPIRE). But as for the DA for 2021 only 2.6 billion pesos are available out of the 8.6 billion pesos needed, thus emphasizing the urgency of declaring a state of emergency so that the remaining 6 billion pesos can be taken from disaster funds, “Disaster, or reorganization of savings,” he said. Regarding the source of the fund, Pangilinan said that “in accordance with Article VI, Section 25 (5) and Section 66 of the General Acquisition Act of 2021, the President may also declare and use the savings in their respective appropriations for add to the current shortcomings, which may be additional requirements for a program, activity or project in order to declare a state of national disaster “. Pangilinan said the next step was to set up a compensation fund. Earlier, DA was looking at the possibility of increasing the minimum allowed volume of pork imports this year to increase domestic supply as the estimated pork supply deficit this year is around 400,000 metric tons (MT). But Pangilinan said this will result in loss of revenue for pig breeders. “If we rely only on imports, not only will our compatriots lose income, we will also not be able to secure an uninterrupted reserve supply from the countries that export it. “When that happens, there will still be no pigs, no pigs,” he said. “If we rely entirely on imports, not only will other people lose profit, we also cannot secure a steady supply from the countries that export the product. If that happens, there will be no pig breeders nor derra. “) Pangilinan said increasing the minimum volume of pork imports would not address long-term challenges in the industry, adding that the government should not simply focus on lowering pork prices. “Our goal should be to keep prices low for a long time by ensuring a stable supply. “And that can only happen if we keep our food producers happy and productive and profitable,” he said. “To ensure our supply of pork, we need to secure our pork producers, 70 percent of whom are backyard pig farmers,” he added. – Joahna Lei Casilao / BAP, GMA News

