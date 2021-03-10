Bulgaria reports 3,502 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in three months





SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria reported 3,502 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, its highest daily number in three months, prompting some regions to tighten measures again to mitigate the third wave of the pandemic. Photo Photo: A man wearing a face mask rides a train amid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Sofia, Bulgaria, October 27, 2020. REUTERS / Stoyan Nenov Governments’ response to the crisis, and what opponents say is a slow and often chaotic vaccine move, will be a major issue in next month’s parliamentary elections. Local health authorities in Sofia, home to 2 million Balkan countries, 7 million people, said high school students should study online from March 12 for two weeks, while restaurants and bars should close at 10pm. Shopping malls and gyms in the capital remain open for the time being but will be closed if infections continue to rise. Similar measures were introduced in the Pleven, Blagoevgrad, Yambol and Vratsa regions, with at least four others determined to decide on Thursday whether to follow. It is very worrying that new versions of the coronavirus are much more contagious and many young people become infected, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said at a government meeting in support of the restrictions imposed in the country. On Wednesday, the total number of Bulgarians infected was 266,805, including 10,902 who died. Non-emergency operations were discontinued as the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients increased to more than 6,000. The country reopened schools and shopping malls in February and restaurants and bars in March, hoping social distancing and wearing masks would help it avoid a blow in new cases. Bulgarians are divided over center-right governments treating the pandemic, with 46% taking a favorable view, largely due to a lack of tougher restrictions, a Gallup International poll showed. About 42% of Bulgarians say the government is not doing a good job, the poll showed. Only 3% of the adult population has been vaccinated since the first shootings took place in December, the lowest of any European Union country except Latvia. The center-right government has been criticized by opposition politicians for lacking a strong information campaign that encourages people to have anti-COVID shots. On Wednesday, Borissov vowed to inoculate all vulnerable groups within a month. Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, Editing by Louise Heavens and Catherine Evans

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos