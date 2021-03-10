Waterfront Toronto Opens International Competition for Quayside Development Partner

“People of Toronto “We have been told that they want to see a bold vision realized on the coast that reflects the safe, hospitable and imaginative civic spirit of our city,” he said. Stephen Diamond, Chairman of the Board for the Toronto Waterfront.

“We are looking for leaders in development who will share our ambition to create a place that unites Quayside on the water, and provides more beauty, utility and originality than previously imagined. We want Quayside to be timeless, adaptable and push us to our rightful place between the great shores of the water, ”Diamond concluded.

Quayside will introduce a new chapter in Toronto development This will remind people of everything they want to live in the city and demonstrate what is possible when vision, passion and design excellence come together.

Roadside will be a sustainable community for people of all ages, backgrounds, skills and incomes. A place that offers affordable market and housing opportunities for individuals and families. It will provide opportunities for aging in the country, including support and facilities that will allow seniors to live independently. Inclusive economic development opportunities will create jobs and space for reflective business owners And Toronto variety.

The coast And Toronto the Parliament Slide vision is part of the project firm and fulfills the Corporation’s promise to reorient the city on the water.

“Roadside is an opportunity to rethink a stronger economic future and to create a historic post-pandemic community that addresses many of the weaknesses exposed by the COVID-19 crisis,” he said. George Zegac, CEO for Waterfront Toronto.

“Last year has taken people away when they would rather be together. We will know we have been successful when anyone who has ever thought of leaving the city looks at Quayside and remembers every reason why they wanted to live Toronto in the first place, “Zegarac added.

The main facts

The Quayside area amounts to 4.9 acres (12 acres), including 3.2 acres (8 acres) of arable land in five development blocks. It is one of the last undeveloped spaces of earth steps from And Toronto downtown Through the RFQ phase of this competition, a shortlist of supporters will be selected to participate in the Request for Proposals (RFP) to select a winning development team that will provide a dynamic, inclusive and resilient community, including new affordable and market-rate housing, and the conditions for a variety of businesses to succeed.

To view RFQ, supporters and stakeholders can visit www.waterfrontoronto.bonfirehub.ca. The deadline for submitting the RFQ is May 12, 2021. The coast Toronto aims to select a winning proponent before the end of 2021.

Visit Toronto’s Waterfront newsroom for appearances of what Quayside and the Parliament might look like.

About the Toronto Waterfront

The coast Toronto was established by the Government of Canada, Province of Ontario AND City of Toronto to oversee and lead the renovation of the city coast. It is mandated to provide a revitalized waterline that combines the most innovative approaches to sustainable urban development, excellence in urban design, real estate development and core technology infrastructure.

Working with the community and with public and private sector partners, Waterfront Toronto creates complete neighborhoods anchored by parks and public spaces and diverse, sustainable, mixed-use communities that provide a high quality of life for residents, employees and visitors as well. We are transforming the seashore for the use and enjoyment of people in Toronto, Ontario AND Canada, to boost economic growth and redefine how the city, province and country are perceived by the world.

What people are saying about Quayside

UHN welcomes Toronto Waterfront’s vision to support a continuum of care including Long-Term Care to help address the excess number of over 5,700 people on waiting lists in Central Toronto “It has never been more important to support new models of caring for our aging populations.”

Dr.. Kevin Smith, President & CEO, University Health Network

“Aquatic businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic and Quayside is an opportunity to come back stronger and even better. It’s just a blow to the arm that we need to reach our full potential and make us one of the best water fronts in the world. ”

Tim kocur, Executive Director, Water Improvement Business Area

“Harbourfront Center and Toronto Waterfront have a shared vision of a dynamic, vibrant and sustainable coastline that belongs to all. And Toronto the waterfront continues, we hope to work together to help each other make this world-class waterfront a reality ”.

Marah Braye, Chief Executive Officer, Harbourfront Center

“The mandate of Waterfront Toronto is to create extraordinary new places to live, work, learn and play. We are excited about the opportunities this opens up for a new mindset on the types of spaces and care patterns. Of Ontario the elderly will seek in the future. Demand for long-term care continues to grow, but more than that, the desire and expectation that we can and should go beyond the status quo. This project presents a wonderful and much needed opportunity to set up a new bar and position Toronto as a leader in innovative care for the elderly! ”

Lisa Levin, CEO, AdvantAge Ontario

The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need for the nation to look at new models of care for our seniors, and we strongly support Waterfront Toronto’s proposal to use its Quayside development to pilot a new model that will provide a capacity long-term care of a city with growing waiting lists. ”

Dr. Andrew J. Smith President and the Chief Executive Officer of the Sunnybrook Center for Health Sciences

SOURCES Waterfront Toronto

