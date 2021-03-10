CGTN: UK Regulator Criticized for ‘Censorship Act’ by Banning CGTN





Beijing – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Britain’s communications regulator Ofcom has been criticized for its decision to ban and fine China Global Television Network (CGTN) for political reasons. A group of journalists, filmmakers and artists recently challenged Ofcom’s “act of censorship” in a open letter published by the No Cold War and Morning Star campaign. “The decision by Ofcom to revoke CGTN’s broadcasting license is an act of censorship which is not in the interests of Britain and its people,” the letter said, calling the move an “attack on free speech”. Ofcom revoked CGTN’s license to broadcast in the UK in early February because of its ultimate control and its political attributes. Beijing criticized the move as political repression of the Chinese media. In their letter, the signatories questioned Ofcom’s reasoning for banning CGTN. “Ofcom’s rationale for removing CGTN from the air is that any holder of a broadcasting license in Britain should not be controlled by political bodies. However, this law is only applied selectively. Many private and state channels have clear political agendas or control the BBC itself, for example, whose staff was verified by MI5, its broadcasting license has not been revoked, “she said. The letter prompted Ofcom to reverse its decision and restore the CGTN license. CGTN committed to balanced reporting A CGTN spokesman on Tuesday called on the British regulator to listen calmly to the views expressed in the letter and end its political crackdown on the Chinese media. The spokesman said that as an international news channel, CGTN is committed to providing “accurate, timely and objective news and information with diverse and balanced perspectives” to its global audiences. “China is increasingly connected and engaged with the rest of the world including the United Kingdom,” the spokesman said in a statement. “Responsibility is our responsibility to present Chinese views and perspectives in our news reporting, which is what our viewers expect and is also in the public interest.” ‘The world must be able to hear the voice of China’ In a separate statement Tuesday, CGTN said it is disappointed and strongly opposes the recent Ofcom sanction decisions and the trials against it. Ofcom on Monday fined CGTN 22 225,000 (approximately $ 310,933) for “breaches of the rules on fairness, privacy and due diligence” just weeks after it stripped the network of its right to broadcast in Britain. “CGTN believes that its coverage of the violent protests of 2019 in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region was fair, true and impartial properly,” the statement said. “As news from China, CGTN made it possible for global audiences to see and hear a more complete picture of events in Hong Kong by reporting on voices opposing violence and destruction,” he stressed. “The fact that CGTN has been sanctioned by Ofcom for objective coverage of the event is unfair.” “It is in the public interest for the world to be able to hear China’s voice and perspective and see the real picture more clearly,” he added. At a regular news conference on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged Ofcom and certain individuals to immediately stop engaging in political manipulation and correcting their mistakes, criticizing the move as “repression of clearly political “. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-03-10/UK-regulator-criticized-for-the-fact-of-censorship-by- stopping-CGTN-YvNehReHaE / index.html

