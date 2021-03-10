Maritime transport industry proposes moon fossil fuel harvest | Greenhouse gas emissions

Representatives of the shipping industry, backed by several countries, have submitted a proposal to the UN to impose a climate-related tax on fossil fuels used by international transport for the first time.

However, climate activists are concerned that the harvest is too small and will divert attention from the most effective ways of reducing carbon dioxide from transportation, which is a growing problem.

The proposed tax, of $ 2 (1.40) a tonne of fuel used by ships, would raise about $ 5 billion over the next decade to fund research and development on zero-carbon ships. She appeared Wednesday at the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the UN body that governs global transport, by the International Chamber of Transport and several other industry representatives and backed by nine governments.

Guy Platten, secretary general of the International Chamber of Transportation, said the harvest would enable a moon by generating funds to build ship prototypes or the infrastructure needed to supply ships with low-carbon energy. There are severe logistical difficulties with decarbonizing transportation: an electric boat, for example, would require the equivalent of 10,000 Tesla batteries a day to cross the Atlantic. Hydrogen is another proposed fuel, but Platten said in current estimates that it would take 60% of the world’s renewable energy generation to produce enough hydrogen to transport energy.

We want to demonstrate to the wider society that shipping has a commitment to zero [emissions], Said Platten. This would provide significant funds to be used to reach zero as soon as we can.

The nine countries, representing about 40% of the global freight transport tonnage, that have registered to sponsor the IMO proposal are Greece, Japan, Switzerland, Singapore, Malta, Nigeria, Liberia, Georgia and Palau.

Green experts said the proposal would divert attention from initiatives that would have a much greater impact on transport emissions.

Countries should not be registered in this, said Aoife OLeary, director of the Environmental Protection Fund. This is a very small mass, and it is very little too late. There are other better options, if [the shipping industry] want to be really ambitious.

She said some of the countries supporting the proposals were flag registers, which make money by licensing ships that are foreign-owned or operated, and have a history of resistance to regulation.

Faig Abbasov, director of transport Transport and Environment, said many transport companies were already investing in research and development. He opposed the plans with what he said were more effective proposals from the EU to introduce transport within its emissions trading scheme and proposals to be submitted to the IMO for a global carbon tax on transport.

This tax is not large enough to change behavior, he said. Industry is trying to use this as an excuse to thwart efforts to include transport in the EU emissions trading scheme. There are other carbon pricing proposals that may be submitted to the IMO, but in trying to anticipate them, the industry is reducing the wide range available at the IMO to focus on other proposals. .

IMO has spent more than a decade discussing ways to reduce emissions, with little tangible result. In 2018, the UN agency approved a target to reduce the intensity of transport emissions by 40% compared to 2008 levels by 2030 and halve total emissions by 2050. However, so far there is no way agreed to achieve the objective.

Transport transports more than 80% of global trade and accounts for about 2.9% of global carbon emissions. Emissions are projected to double by 2050 if no measures are taken to cut carbon. Ships run on heavy oil that produces large amounts of carbon dioxide and other pollutants such as sulfur.

The IMO will discuss ways to cut greenhouse gas emissions from transport at its next meeting in June and at a further meeting in London in November coinciding with the vital UN talks, the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Discussions on reducing the impact of the transport climate were planned last year in London, but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.