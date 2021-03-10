To punish Saudi Arabia with “Khashoggi Prohibition”, Biden reflected on a plan developed under Trump





Called the “Khashoggi Detention” by the State Department, the measure issued visa restrictions for 76 Saudis and their families. The plan was originally drafted by the Trump administration, which shut it down for fear of alienating the Middle East’s key ally. While Biden’s team had conceived the idea during the transition, once they were on duty they discovered that State Department career officers had already drafted the plan, according to people familiar with policy development.

“The job is done,” a senior Trump administration official confirmed, noting that the plan was rejected by the “consensus recommendation” after it was submitted and discussed by top officials in the Trump administration.

After Biden was sworn in, the newly appointed officials at the State Department came up with “a very similar concept already in mind,” said a Biden administration official. They asked the career experts who had prepared the plan under Trump what could be done to accomplish it.

After all, the list of 76 Saudis in the “Khashoggi Detention” whose names the State Department has said it will not publish was sent to Congress in February 2020 as part of a classified action report that the department was considering then-secretary Mike Pompeo, an official who has seen the lists told CNN.

While it is not uncommon for an administration, especially early on, to use an idea that was considered by past White Houses, it is clear that Biden’s team would implement a policy that was discussed at such high levels under Trump, given how critical the next president and his foreign policy team were in the administration of the Saudis by the Trump administration. “It is fairly normal for departments and agencies to enter into policies previously considered for review when new administrations enter,” said Javed Ali, a longtime national security official who served under both Trump and President Barack Obama. . “This is especially the case in the first months of any new administration.” The visa ban for 76 Saudis was accompanied by sanctions against a Saudi official and the crown prince’s personal defense team, the Rapid Intervention Force. But no direct condemnation was aimed at the crown prince himself, who was specially appointed to head the long-awaited unclassified intelligence report that had approved Khashoggi’s assassination. For many, including lawmakers in both parties, human rights activists and Khashoggi’s ex-fiancé, who failed miserably on Biden’s campaign promise to take a tougher stance against Saudi Arabia and make it “the pariah that is.” The goal now, the Biden administration argued last week, is to “recalibrate” with Saudi Arabia, not the “rift.” “Any country that dares to engage in these heinous acts should know that their officials – and their close family members – can be subject to this new policy,” said a senior Department Department official. State in a statement. “We expect it to have a deterrent effect worldwide.” The Trump administration disagreed, feeling the visa ban would be counterproductive, the senior Trump official told CNN. The ban was “judged to be symbolic, ineffective and possible to drive the Saudis to Russia [and] “Chinese embrace,” the official said. While former President Donald Trump was fully criticized for refusing to isolate the crown prince, known as the MBS, for being responsible for Khashoggi’s death, his administration imposed sanctions on the 17 Saudis involved. When the intelligence report came out on February 26, the Biden administration announced the “Khashoggi ban” and new sanctions targeting the crown prince’s defense team and a former senior Saudi intelligence official, Ahmad al-Asiri. But the sanctions were never considered for the MBS itself, according to administration officials. It was never a “viable option” and would be “very complicated,” multiple administration officials said, with the potential to jeopardize U.S. military interests. Responding to criticism, it did not go far enough against the MBS, the Biden administration defended itself by pointing to the early moves that have been made against Saudi Arabia: ending US support for the war in Yemen, a review of arms sales and the establishment of a more serious person focuses on human rights. When Biden’s senior intelligence official, Avril Haines, released the unclassified report on Khashoggi’s assassination, she was making a promise to Congress to publish it. The release was sought by the law, which was ignored by the Trump administration. It is still unexplained why on the day the long-awaited report was published, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence tacitly dismissed it and replaced it with a second version in which three names were removed. ODNI declined to fully explain why the names were removed, further saying they “should not have been included”. Last week, ODNI sent a classified explanation for the mistake on Capitol Hill, according to an official who saw it and who said the three men were indeed linked to Khashoggi’s murder. “It was no coincidence all three names were in one version of the report,” the official said. ODNI declined to comment on his clarification in Congress. The error, which now appears to be a clumsy disclosure of classified information, is even more apparent because the Biden administration said the report did not contain any new information and was informed in Congress over a year ago. Yet none of the three names has been mentioned before in connection with Khashoggi’s death. One of the three men whose names have been removed, Abdullah Mohammed Alhoeriny, is a senior counterterrorism official whose brother is the head of the Saudi Arabian State Security Presidency. It is not known if he or others are among the 76 who have been banned from traveling to the US

CNN's Vivian Salama and Kylie Atwood contributed to this report.

