House of Commons introduces bill to allow overseas taxpayer funding

A group of Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced legislation Tuesday that would allow foreign aid to flow into abortion abroad.

Called Abortion is the Health Care Act Everywhere, the law was introduced last summer but is being reinstated under the Biden administration, which has already restored funding for overseas organizations that promote abortion.

The bill would go beyond repealing Biden’s Mexico City policy – which, when it does exist – requires foreign NGOs to prove that they will not “actively perform or promote abortion as a method of family planning”. “using funding from any source as a condition of obtaining US government global family planning funding. For decades after Roe v. Wade, the U.S. has stopped funding abortion overseas under the Helms Amendment.

Por, Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., And her colleagues – Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Barbara Lee, D-Calif., Jackie Speier, D-Calif. – are arguing that the funds should be returned.

“Unsafe abortion is a global health crisis,” Schakowsky wrote on Twitter. “@Guttmacher estimates that the US could prevent 19 million unsafe abortions a year if it repeals the Helms amendment. “She noted a study by the Guttmacher Institute, which previously functioned as a research arm of Planned Parenthood.

According to Guttmacher, repealing Helms will reduce maternal mortality by 17,000 and “[t]there would be 12 million fewer women each year who have abortion-related complications that require medical treatment. “

This line of argument was “very misleading,” according to Stefano Gennarini, who serves as Vice President for the Center for Legal Studies at the Conservative Center for Family and Human Rights.

“There is no such thing as ‘safe abortion,'” he told Fox News. “Every abortion kills a child in the womb, and American taxpayers should not be forced to be accomplices in this horrific injustice.” He added that it was “extreme” that “Democrats wanted to force US taxpayers to fund abortions abroad. And it is undoubtedly a crime against humanity.”

The bill could face an uphill path as polls have shown the issue is unpopular with voters. A Marist poll, released in collaboration with the Knights of Columbus this year, found that 77% of Americans oppose “using tax dollars to support abortion in other countries.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment, but President Biden is already facing a tough battle to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which blocks taxpayer funding for most domestic abortions.

To get to Biden’s table, those measures would have to do it through a narrow passage to the U.S. Senate, which has a 50-50 split between Democrats and Independent Allies on one side, and Republicans on the other.

Tuesday’s move, compared to Hyde’s amendment, would likely have wider implications internationally. The version of the bill introduced last year includes language that suggests that repealing Helms was a way to meet international obligations.

“As part of their commitment to prevent unsafe abortions and preventable deaths and to ensure that all people have access to inclusive sexual and reproductive health care and can exercise their right to full control over sexuality and “Their reproduction, developing countries and donor governments need to work together to establish funding, policy approximation and mobilize expertise to make safe abortion services available to those seeking to terminate pregnancies.”

Gennarini argues, however, that financing abortion abroad “creates a perverted incentive to foreign aid.”

He added that “[t]here is a real risk that abortion becomes a predetermined response to pregnancy. “It is much cheaper to abort a child than to take care of a child and his or her mother during pregnancy, childbirth and until the first years of life.”

Lila Rose of Live Action similarly told Fox News: “Democratic politicians should stop looking at pregnant women at home and abroad and think that the best way to take care of them is to starve to death.” the poisoning and brutal dismemberment of their children … These little citizens of the globe deserve our love and protection. ”