70.66% of voter turnout in PA municipal polls





Hyderabad: The first real election race in Andhra Pradesh since 2019 Lok Sabha and the state assembly elections saw about 70.66% of voters exercising their exclusivity in the elections for 71 municipalities and nagar panchayats held on Wednesday, state commission officials said. elections (SEC). The votes will be counted on March 14 and the results will be announced on the same day, they added. Turnout at 12 municipal corporations in the state, however, remained low and stood at 57.14% at 5pm when the voting process ended. The final percentage of polls in both municipalities and municipal corporations could easily rise, as those in line at the time of the closure are being allowed to cast their ballots, said Nimmagadda state election commissioner Ramesh Kumar. In all, 581 divisions in 12 municipal corporations and 1,632 divisions in 71 municipalities and nagar panchayats went to the polls Wednesday. Out of the total, representatives in 490 pavilions were elected unanimously. According to reports reaching the SEC office, voting was largely peaceful, preventing missing incidents of clashes between workers of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the opposition Telosam Desam Party (TDP) in some areas. There was enthusiastic voter turnout in the voting process. Women, the elderly and the physically challenged also exercised their franchise in large numbers, the SEC said. While the elections for gram panchayats held in four phases in February were on a non-partisan basis, the elections for local urban bodies municipalities, nagar panchayats and municipal corporations – were held on a party basis. Since this is the first major electoral battle in the state after the 2019 general election, both the YSRCP and the TDP took it seriously. While the YSRCP is hoping to maintain its position, the TDP has pulled all the stops to regain its lost ground in the state. The YSRCP has already charged the municipalities of Pulivendula, Punganur, Macherla and Piduguralla after candidates in most neighborhoods in these municipalities were elected unanimously. The TDP, however, accused the ruling party of using large-scale irregularities in the municipal elections by abusing official machinery and police forces. TDP President and former Prime Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that YSRCP leaders attacked TDP workers to prevent free and fair elections. Naidu urged the SEC to take strong action against unifying officials and misguided YSRCP executives. It was the SEC’s job to punish those responsible for election violations and ensure a democratic voting process, he said.

