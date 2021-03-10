Half-price flights to the rescue of $ 1.2 billion tourism





Half-price return flights to more than a dozen regional tourist destinations will be offered across Australia to rescue two ailing industries. The Morrison government will unveil on Thursday its $ 1.2 billion tourism and aviation rescue package, created to ease the pain when JobKeeper payroll subsidies expire this month. About 800,000 government-subsidized tickets will be offered during the duration of the scheme that includes Easter and winter school holidays. Return flights to suitable locations will receive a 50 percent discount between April 1st and July 31st. Initially, the government listed Gold Coast, Cairns, the Whitsundays and Mackay region including Proserpine and Hamilton Island and the Sunshine Coast in Queensland. Lasseter and Alice Springs in the NT, the Tasmanian towns of Launceston, Devonport and Burnie, Broome in the WA, Avalon near Melbourne, Merimbula in the NSW, and Kangaroo Island in the SA are also included. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said flight tickets will help Australians support tour operators, businesses, travel agents and airlines making it difficult during the pandemic. “This is our ticket to recovery,” he said Thursday. “This package will lead more tourists to our hotels and cafes, touring and exploring our backyard.” Qantas, Virgin and a handful of regional carriers will be the main beneficiaries, with airlines operating on itineraries for the last two years acceptable. Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said this and other government measures announced Thursday were “smart” and well-targeted and would provide an economic boost. “Being in a position where we can safely encourage and promote domestic travel makes us envious of the rest of the world,” she said in a statement. Virgin is currently operating at 50 percent of its pre-pandemic capacity, but now expects it to grow to 70 percent by Easter. Business loans of up to 10 years with a two-year principal leave and interest repayment will be available between April and the end of the year for small and medium-sized firms that have graduated from JobKeeper this year. Maximum credit will increase from $ 1 million to $ 5 million and businesses with a turnover of $ 250 million will be eligible. Mr Morrison said the measures would mean more jobs and investment as the nation moves towards victory in the fight against the coronavirus. “Our tourism businesses do not want to rely permanently on government support. They want their tourists to return,” he said. The package also includes support to keep 8,600 international aviation employees employed between April and late October, the earliest chance to resume overseas flights. In return, the airlines will have to assure the government every month the planes will be ready to take off when needed. Airport security fees and other domestic flight operations fees will continue to be removed, while support will be extended to air freight exports. The government will extend payments for wildlife zoos, aquariums and parks for six months and business events for three months.

