Lula da Silva: Former Brazilian President attacks Bolsonaro as his path to political return opens





The former president, better known as Lula, neither confirmed nor denied the hot speculation that he could now challenge Bolsonaro in the 2022 presidential race as the left-wing Labor Party candidate, saying only that it was “too early” for get involved in that discussion.

“When it comes to 2022, the party will discuss whether we have a candidate or whether we act on a broad front,” he said.

“My head does not have time to think about the candidacy in 2022,” he added. “We have a lot to do before we talk about ourselves.”

Da Silva was convicted of corruption and money laundering in 2017 stemming from an extensive investigation into state-owned oil company Petrobras, dubbed “Operation Car Wash”. Those sentences were overturned Monday by Brazilian Federal Supreme Court Justice Luiz Edson Fachin, effectively restoring his right to run for office.

Speaking Wednesday at the ABC Metal Workers Union in So Bernardo do Campo, the same place where he spoke to supporters moments before he went to jail, da Silva hailed the decision as a recognition “that there was never a crime committed by I … that there was never any involvement with Petrobras. ” According to the judge’s statement, the court proceedings in da Silva’s case were flawed from the beginning because the Federal Court of Curitiba which ruled on his sentence had no jurisdiction. “With this decision, all decisions handed down by the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba are declared invalid,” read the statement from Fachin’s office, ordering that two cases in which da Silva was convicted be retried in the Federal Court of Justice. Brazil. What happens next depends on the Supreme Court. According to CNN Brasil, the country’s attorney general has promised to appeal Fachin’s decision. Even if the Supreme Court upholds him, da Silva could be convicted again in a retrial. Meanwhile, a special vote by the Supreme Court this week may also see cases dismissed. For now, however, the way has been cleared for the former president to return to politics, potentially reshaping the 2022 election. If da Silva runs for president next year, it may be difficult for a centrist candidate to emerge and have likely to push Bolsonaro to pursue more populist policies in hopes of strengthening his base. “Do not be afraid of me, I am radical because I want to get to the root of this country’s problems,” da Silva said on Wednesday. Bolsonaro, the so-called “Trump of the Tropics,” faces harsh criticism for his treatment of the pandemic. The country reported a record high death toll from Covid-19 on Tuesday, with 1,972 new casualties in 24 hours bringing the total to 268,370. Speaking to the press on Monday, Bolsonaro said he hoped the Brazilian Supreme Court would finally overturn the ruling and reinstate da Silva’s sentences. He added that he did not think Brazilians wanted a presidential candidate like da Silva in 2022. But the former leader, now 75, has enjoyed immense popularity in Brazil over the years. An old friend of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, da Silva brought the working class in good faith to the Brazilian presidency as a former metal worker and union leader. When he left office in 2011 after two terms, he was with a 90% rating – although his hand-elected successor Dilma Rousseff was fired for violating budget laws during her second term, following her approval rate fell amid the corruption scandal involving the Workers’ Party. However, da Silva was also key in his 2018 race against Bolsonaro, before being forced to give up because of his legal problems, which his party ridiculed as a “farce” at the time, created for them. kept him from claiming a third term. The Curitiba court that initially convicted da Silva – led by Sergio Moro, later appointed justice minister by Bolsonaro – found that the former president benefited from a threefold renovation of a beach town near Sao Paulo by construction company OAS, e which was deeply implicated in the Petrobras bribery operation. The charges were related to bribes worth 3.7 million reais ($ 1.1 million) received by the OAS through the seaside apartment. In return, da Silva helped the builder get contracts from the oil company, the prosecutor’s office said – allegations he has long denied. Da Silva served just 18 months with a reduced sentence of eight years and 10 months before his release in November 2019.

Reporting contributed by CNN Shasta Darlington in Sao Paulo, Vasco Cotovio in London and Tatiana Arias and Hira Humayun in Atlanta.

