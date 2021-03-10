The county received 1,500 doses of vaccine this week – The Stanly News & Press

The Stanly County Department of Health has received 1,500 doses of Moderna coronavirus vaccine this week, of which 800 were first doses and 700 were second doses.

People in Groups 1-3 are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. These groups include healthcare professionals with personal patient contact, residents and workers in long-term care institutions, adults over 65, and essential front-line workers.

Starting March 24, people at higher risk of COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions will become the first within Group 4 eligible to receive a vaccine, as well as people in designated environments to live in congregation.

Health Director David Jenkins said the department is vaccinating an average of 400 people a day. The department usually administers the first doses on Thursdays and Fridays and the second doses on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Jenkins noted that while the demand for vaccinations has declined recently compared to previous months, the department is still receiving consistent calls for vaccination appointments along with the use of the department’s online appointment schedule in https://novelhealth.ai/ practice / health-stanly-county- departments-743250.

Jenkins said he “has no expectation” that the department will receive any single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Atrium Health in Charlotte received the first shipment of the vaccine about 6,000 doses on Monday.

For data

According to the latest NCDHHS data, 8,953 people in Stanly received the first dose of the vaccine (14.3 percent of the population) while 4,699 people were fully vaccinated after receiving the second dose (7.5 percent). The county health department administered the first 7,141 doses and 2,954 second doses.

Of the total number of people who are at least partially vaccinated, about 38 percent are between the ages of 65 and 74, followed by 31 percent 75 and older, according to state data. Only 15 percent of people 50 to 64 and 25 to 49 have been vaccinated. Approximately 60 percent were female.

More than half of all people in Stanly 75 and above received the first dose (54 percent) while nearly half of all people 65 to 74 received the first dose (48 percent).

While much of the racial data on who was vaccinated in Stanly is incomplete with no information on how many Black, Asian and other minority groups have been vaccinated, of those available from the state, 14.9 percent of all white people in the county and 3.3 percent of all Hispanics are partially vaccinated.

Across the state, more than 1.8 million people have received the first dose while more than 1.1 million people are now fully vaccinated. Approximately 17 percent of all North Carolina have received the first dose of the vaccine.

To schedule a vaccination appointment, call 980-323-0205.

According to the numbers

Another 15 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the county total since last March to 6,717. Eight people have been hospitalized while 129 people who had the virus have died.

Stanly’s average seven-day positivity rate is 5.4 percent, for the state Department of Health and Human Services, roughly the same as the current state overall average of 5.2 percent.

The following is a breakdown of the number of cases and deaths of each municipality according to DHHS data: Albemarle (28001): 2,994 cases and 79 deaths;

New London (28127): 1,034 cases and seven deaths;

Norwood (28128): 735 cases and nine deaths;

Shrimp (28097): 690 cases and three deaths;

Oakboro (28129): 546 cases and six deaths;

Stanfield (28163): 497 cases and three deaths;

Richfield (28137): 304 cases and four deaths;

Badin (28009): No information about the city.

Across the country, approximately 10.6 million tests were performed resulting in at least 875,903 cases. A total of 1,147 people were reported hospitalized on Monday and 11,552 people died.

North Carolina reported 997 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first time the number was below 1,000 since Oct. 4, when there were 610 new cases.