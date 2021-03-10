The driver of the bus, the policeman was injured after two shootings near Andrews Ganj

Gunfire erupted in southern Delhi on Wednesday morning as a 45-year-old BSES contract driver and a police officer were injured in two shooting incidents within an hour in Andrews Ganj and Sadiq Nagar both under the jurisdiction of the police station. Colony Defense triggered gun fears of violence in the national capital.

Even while Delhi Police claims that the use of firearms by criminals decreased in 2020 compared to 2019 there were 672 cases in which firearms were used last year compared to 736 cases in 2019 experts said the two shooting incidents south of Delhi show how Delhi Criminals have easy access to illegal weapons.

The injured BSES driver was fighting for his life at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Police officer, injured in the second incident, was shot in his left thigh. Delhi police said the policeman was shot by two bikers who were outside to carry out a kidnapping, but collided with two police officers and fired a bullet in their attempt to escape. The two were later apprehended by police.

In the first incident, around 9 am, the contract driver of BSES Bhimraj (identified by his first name in the police records) was waiting for some officials of the power distribution company in his car outside the gate of the office. electrical network Andrews Ganj. An unidentified man approached him on a bicycle and fired a bullet from a distance of about 10 meters, according to the investigation. The bullet hit Bhimrajs in the neck and landed inside. At the time when security guards and other BSES employees rushed outside after hearing gunshots, the biker fled, police said.

Deputy Police Commissioner (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the police control room was informed of the shooting incident at 9.11am and the wounded man was transferred to AIIMS, where his condition was serious. Police have registered a case and the suspect was arrested Wednesday evening.

Prime Minister, hostility seems to have been the motive for the crime. We reviewed footage of CCTVs installed on the street and confirmed that before executing the crime, the suspect had conducted a reconnaissance of the area where the crime took place, DCP Thakur said.

Bhimrais brother Shiv Charan said the attack on his brother could be linked to an incident that took place outside their home in Chirag Dilli 10 days ago. Two or three young people from our neighborhood were attacking a scooter rider for some issues. My brother was returning home in his car when the rider, who was trying to escape from those men, hit and damaged my brothers’s car. My brother in response pushed his scooter and threw the knights’ helmet on the ground. I would not be surprised if my brother is attacked to get revenge for that small issue, Charan said, adding that his brothers’ condition was critical.

Police said video footage showed the suspect was chasing Bhimraj from outside his home.

In a shocking incident, a driver was shot by an unknown assailant near Andrews Ganj in South Delhi. He was taken to AIIMS, where his condition is reported to be critical. We are praying for his speedy recovery and are in contact with his family and contractor to provide the best possible medical treatment. We are also cooperating with the police in the investigation, said a BSES spokesman.

About an hour before Bhimraj was shot, another shot occurred in a service lane of the now-destroyed BRT corridor. A police officer was shot in the left thigh as he tried to hit two bicycle-born assailants, police said.

Police said around 8 a.m., Naveen of Colony Defense station was riding his private motorcycle when in the Sadiq Nagar neighborhood he spotted two men riding a bicycle that did not have the front registration plate, while the license plate the back was also bent. Naveen started following the bike and also telephoned his colleague, the military Manish, to join him.

As Naveen tried to hit the python rider, the suspect pulled out a locally produced firearm and shot him in the left thigh. When the pair tried to escape, soldier Manish entered the service road, hitting their motorcycle with his police bicycle. Both fell off their bikes. Despite being hit in the thigh, Naveen rushed in and beat the suspects along with Manish, DCP Thakur said, adding that the injured policeman was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Center, where his condition was stable.

DCP Thakur said the suspects, later identified as Dharmender, 29, and Navdeep, 20, from Badarpur, were arrested for trying to kill and prevent public servants from performing their duties. Dharmender was previously involved in two cases of theft and the Weapons Act, while Navdeep has a police case against him.

During their annual press conference last month, Delhi Police said crime in the city was reduced last year. Police also cited data on the number of distress calls made to the police control room, which showed a decrease in calls regarding kidnapping, robbery and other heinous crimes, compared to 2019. In terms of crimes recorded, kidnapping cases increased from 6,266 in 2019 to 7,965 in 2020

Experts said incidents such as the two shootings on Wednesday show how criminals have easy access to illegal weapons. In 2020, police found 2,735 illegal firearms and at least 5,138 bullets. Police said the illegal weapons were produced in parts of western Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

Vikram Singh, former Uttar Pradesh police chief, said: Both shooting incidents are indicative of how people can move with impunity and also with illegal firearms. Optional shooting is also indicative of a terrible surveillance system and a check that is most needed in relation to bad characters, illegal firearms and also the nakabandi that should be in process.