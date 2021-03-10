The Lebanese interior minister says security forces have come to an end: local media





BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s caretaker Interior Minister said on Wednesday that the country’s security forces had dried up and were unable to carry out their duties as a financial crisis and political stalemate. Speaking in an interview with local VDL News, Mohammed Fahmy blamed political parties for failing to agree on a national rescue plan. “It is only natural that we are not able to carry out our security duties in a full manner amid this chaos, especially since Lebanese political parties could not present a national rescue plan to save the nation,” he said. “The security forces are being emptied every day, we have reached the end … I am talking about 90% of our tasks, we are no longer able to perform them to protect the people and the nation.” Lebanon’s financial crisis, which erupted in 2019, has wiped out jobs, shut people off from their bank deposits and increased the risk of widespread hunger. It has also amassed army and security forces as the currency crash wiped out most of their wage value at a time when unrest and crime are on the rise. Fahmy’s comments come two days after Lebanese Army Chief General Joseph Aoun slandered politicians, saying soldiers were suffering as hungry as the rest of the nation. “The solution begins with forming a government to save what is left of this nation,” Fahmy said. Lebanon’s economic crisis escalated after a port explosion in August destroyed entire Beirut tracts, killing 200 people. The blast led to the resignation of the government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab. He has remained in the capacity of caretaker until a new cabinet is formed. But Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri is at odds with President Michel Aoun and has been unable to form a new government to carry out the reforms needed to unlock international aid since his appointment in October. “Three months ago I would have said that the security situation has started to deteriorate, now I am saying that it has deteriorated, all possibilities are open.” (Reporting by Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

