Sarah Everard: UK police officer arrested on suspicion of hunting murder for missing woman





The remains have not been identified.

“Tonight detectives and search teams investigating Sarah’s disappearance have sadly discovered what we believe at this stage to be human debris,” Dick told a televised news conference.

She added that the discovery was made in “a forest area” in Ashford, Kent, an area in southeast England.

A ration London Metropolitan Police the officer was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder and a separate allegation of improper exposure, police said in an earlier statement Wednesday.

The officer remains in custody at a London police station, police said. “I speak on behalf of all my colleagues … when I say we are utterly horrified by this terrible news. Our job is to patrol the streets and protect people,” Dick said. Everard was last seen on March 3 in Clapham, south London. He is a Metropolitan Police officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Defense Command, Met said in a statement Wednesday. “His main role was the uniformed patrol task of the diplomatic premises,” he added. Officials are looking for sites in London and Kent, including a property in Deal City and a wooded area near Ashford, the statement said. “A woman, who is in her 30s, was also arrested on the evening of March 9 on suspicion of helping an offender. She remains in custody,” police added. “We will continue to work at full speed on this investigation, but the fact that the detainee is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is shocking and deeply disturbing,” Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said, speaking after Tuesday’s arrests. Chief Detective Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “This is an important development in our investigation. This is a rapid investigation and we are doing everything we can to find Sarah.” “All women and girls should be able to feel safe on the road to London at all times,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement issued on Wednesday. “I know how shocked and concerned Londoners are by Sarah’s disappearance and developments in the matter.” “Londoners will continue to see more police officers on our streets continuing their investigations and conducting security patrols in our area where Sarah disappeared a week ago.” The Metropolitan Police have made a referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct following the arrest of the officer.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos