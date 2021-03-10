International
HC stands on Delhi government order suspending benefits for Nexon EV
Under its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, the Delhi government offers subsidies and free tax and road tax exemptions for electric vehicles purchased in the Capital.
By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Published on 11 March 2021 02:07 IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday upheld a Delhi government order suspending the subsidy for Tata Nexon EV buyers following complaints about substandard range performance, saying the officer who passed the subsidy suspension order had nothing in front of him that may indicate that the vehicle did not meet the required efficiency or to prove that the minimum rules were not met.
Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said that a legal body such as the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Pune, gave the Nexon EV a certificate that it meets the requirements of over 300 km / h, and on this basis the manufacturers, Tata Motors had applied for subsidy . ARAI is an autonomous body affiliated to the ministry of the Union of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.
A Tata Motors spokesman on Tuesday said the Delhi High Court has issued a notice on the firm’s petition and granted temporary relief by running a stance against the delisting of Delhi government vehicles from the removal of the Nexon EV. The Supreme Court has given time to the Delhi government to file a counter-oath regarding the case, the spokesman said.
Although the Delhi government did not comment on the KL order, it formed a five-member committee to review complaints about the Tata Nexon EV. The committee has been asked to make a final decision on the matter by 20 March.
A senior transport department official said the committee, chaired by (commissioner) Manoj Kumar Pandey, will assess the EV mileage range as claimed by Tata Motors, its current mileage in Delhi city conditions to review and verify the complaints made by the complainants. The panel also has representatives from the company and experts from other groups.
