Vaccine overdose warning letters addressed to the wrong Oakland residents, raising more concerns

Kishore Parwani is one of an unknown number of people who received a letter from the state health department – apparently mistakenly – warning him that he may have received a less than optimal dose of the Pfizer vaccine on March 1 in Oise of the Colosseum.

Parwani, a Head Royce robotics trainer, was indeed vaccinated that day.

But there is a problem: he did not take a dose at the Coliseum.

This is where, KTVU first reported, for a span of two days, state officials say nearly 6,300 people may have received less of the vaccine than they should have.

Instead, Parwani and many of his neighbors were all vaccinated at Eastmont Mall in Oakland. The letter has now sparked concern and confusion as to whether he, too, could have received less of the vaccine than he should.

Ali Bay, a spokesman for the California Department of Health, said only the Colosseum was affected by the dosing issue and “no other country was affected.”

Even so, state officials have consistently said that despite getting less vaccine, there is nothing to do but get a second vaccination and everyone will be fine.

How many letters were mistakenly sent to people who were vaccinated at Eastmont Mall is unknown. It is unclear whether health officials even know that answer, or whether any other community was mistakenly sent such a letter, as well.

The apparent double error comes at a time when California is doing its best to vaccinate populations in need and in doing so has made some mistakes in its efforts.

Through a series of phone calls and emails, neighbor Parwani was told that emails had been sent to them by the state by mistake.

Still, mixed messages have Parwani scratching his head.

“I’m obviously worried that such a thing could happen,” he said. “I hope it ‘s just a miscommunication, where all the contacts were entered into a database and this is just causing unnecessary inconvenience.”

For its part, the California Department of Health, which sent letters and emails on March 8 warning about 6,300 people that they probably took up to 0.1 ml less than the recommended dose of Pfizer a week ago, said they were looking into the Eastmont Mall affair.

And Parwani is not alone.

His neighbor, Max Shirazi, who also lives in Oakland’s Sequoia Hills neighborhood, told KTVU on Wednesday that he is in the same situation.

He was vaccinated on March 1 at Eastmont Mall but received a letter from the state that he had received the wrong dose of Pfizer at the Coliseum.

Shirazi was able to get to the Alameda County Health Department, where a woman told him to “ignore him,” and that the letter was sent incorrectly.

No one responded to immediate comments from the Alameda County Health Department, which provided the vaccine at the pop-up site last week.

The pop-up mall, March 1 through March 5, was run by the California Emergency Service Bureau and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, both agencies also ran the Coliseum mass vaccination site. Kishore said he is scheduled to take his second dose there on March 22nd.

Either way, Bay, a spokesman for the state health department, said anyone who received about .2 ml of the Pfizer vaccine, instead of the recommended .3 ml dose, would be fine and no one should worry. People can make up for the loss when they take their second dose, she said.

Bay also said the Centers for Disease Control has determined that any dose of 0.15 ml or greater is safe and does not require repeated doses to protect people against COVID-19.

The issue first came to light last week when KTVU reported accounts by two EMTs, who asked to remain anonymous, that another shipment of syringes, which do not delay all vaccines, was sent to the Coliseum website, leaving about 1/3 of the dose back.

Since health care workers were unaware of these different syringes, they had given thousands of people the vaccine a little less on March 28 from 4:30 p.m. to March 1 at 3 p.m., according to the state health department.

Initially, Cal OES told KTVU that there was no need to notify anyone as no one was “officially under-dosed”. Cal OES also sent confusing messages to other media, saying they were not “aware” of any under-dosing.

However, this week, the California Department of Health changed course, sending letters to people to let them know what happened.

Shirazi, a core worker in San Leandro at an energy company, said until he received the sub-dose letter, he thought the process at Eastmont Mall was smooth and efficient.

He said he was also grateful that he and his neighbors who all live in an endangered ZIP code were sent access codes this month to be able to be vaccinated, as California is now aiming to vaccinate 40% of its population. tangible.

As for the wrong letter, he hopes he can be sure it should not have been sent to him.

“I hope the information I was given was correct,” Shirazi said.

