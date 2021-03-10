Cougar attacks Port Moody’s dog

This is at least the fourth time a cougar has attacked a dog in Tri-Cities in just over a month

Port Moody’s police are warning pet owners to be vigilant after a cougar attacked and killed a family dog ​​in the early hours of March 10th.

The incident happened around 12:41 a.m. Wednesday while a resident was walking their stiff dog, 14 pounds in the Foxwood Drive area of ​​the city.

“A cougar was apparently hiding in some bushes nearby, jumped and attacked the dog, leaving him with serious injuries,” Port Moody’s Sgt wrote to police. Ian Morrison in a press release.

The owner remained physically unharmed and was able to bring the dog to a veterinary clinic. However, the animal did not survive its injuries.

PMPD officers attended the scene and conducted an “extensive search” for the cougar, but did not find him.

Acting BC Conservation Officer Service Alicia Stark said Wednesday afternoon that she had completed a full investigation, uncovering prints and installing a trace camera in the area to monitor the cougar’s return.

“We think the pumba nuk did not expect the dog and the dog owner to walk nearby,” she said. “This is what we think caused this predatory act against a dog.”

The fourth attack on the dog

This is at least the fourth time a cougar has attacked a pet dog in Tri-Cities in just over a month. On February 7, a cougar climbed onto a small dog along a trail on the west side of Lake Buntzen while hundreds of people were outside enjoying the afternoon sunlight. The big cat also released the dog as the owner was able to scare him, but not before biting his neck hard.

In a similar incident just two days later, a man was outside his home in the Nash Drive area of ​​Coquitlam when a cougar snatched one of the family’s small dogs, which again released the animal when challenged.

And in an even more dramatic attack, a cougar jumped over a fence in the backyard of a Burke Mountain family to snatch a clay puppy just a few feet away from a mother’s feet. The big cat disappeared with the pet.

When asked if the animal involved in the most recent attack on Port Moody’s was linked to previous incidents in Tri-Cities, acting Sgt. Stark said “There is so much distance between them all that I have no reason to believe it has to do with being a family unit attacker.”

However, the BCCOS officer noted that while small dogs matched the cougar prey profile, the range of attacks was not a normal trend.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in incidence this year,” she said. “I do not know the exact science behind it.”

In Port Coquitlam, a juvenile cougar was later shot after allegedly following a teenager, and two schools near Coquitlam Crunch were recently put under “safe” measures after a cougar was seen nearby.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU LOOK AT A BUKG CO

BC Conservation Officer Service warns stray pets are “easy prey for pups”. The service advises pets to be tied at all times and brought in at night. Feeding pets or birds outside your home can spark an encounter, as small animals attracted to foods such as squirrels or breeds are common prey for cougars.

If you encounter a cougar, the best course of action is to stay calm, pick up a baby right away, walk away slowly, and make sure the big cat has a way of escape, BCCOS advises. As you pull, make yourself look as big as possible and keep the cougar in front of you at all times.

Running or turning your back from a cougar can provoke an attack. If approaching, be aggressive: maintain eye contact, show your teeth, and make loud noises. Arm yourself with a stick or rock. If a cougar attack, fight again, focusing on her face and eyes to convince her that you are not prey.

If any residents see a cougar in Port Moody, they are asked to call the PMPD at 911 if the situation escalates into an emergency and the Conservation Officer RAPP line at 1 877 952-7277.