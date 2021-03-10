International
Libyan lawmakers confirm interim unity government
BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) Libyan lawmakers confirmed a newly appointed interim government on Wednesday, hoping to help unify the war-torn country in North Africa and protect it until the end of elections. year.
“This is a historic day,” said Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh at the end of a voting session amid international pressure on Libyan stakeholders to back a UN-mediated roadmap in a UN-led process late last year. .
He said 132 lawmakers approved the government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, which replaces two rival administrations one centered in the east of the country and another in the west that have ruled Libya for years.
Dbeibah, a powerful businessman from the western city of Misrata, was appointed last month to head the executive branch of an interim government that also includes a three-member Presidential Council headed by Mohammad Younes Menfi, a Libyan diplomat from the east.
Their appointment included months of UN-mediated multi-track talks that set out a political roadmap for holding parliamentary and presidential elections on December 24, a date Dbeibah vowed to honor after his confirmation.
He also vowed to avoid a repeat of the war and the war in Libya. The war must not be repeated. We should not kill each other again, he told lawmakers.
Oil-rich Libya plunged into chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and assassinated longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The country is divided between two governments, one in the east and another in the west, each backed by a large group of militias as well as foreign powers.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed the approval of the interim government, calling it an important step towards restoring unity, stability, security and prosperity in Libya, said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
Libya now has a real opportunity to move forward towards unity, stability, prosperity, reconciliation and to fully restore its sovereignty, the UN mission in Libya said.
Congratulations on forming an interim unity government to lay the groundwork for elections in December, wrote US Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland.
Wednesday’s vote came after heated two-day discussions in Sirte and a week after Dbeibah introduced his proposed Saleh Cabinet to speakers last week.
The Dbeibahs cabinet includes 33 ministers and two deputy prime ministers who he said are representatives of Libya’s various geographical areas and social segments. He did not mention a defense minister as he would head that ministry himself. Dbeibah named Najla Mangoush as foreign minister the first woman to head the Libyan foreign ministry in modern history.
The confirmation came despite allegations of corruption at meetings of a 75-member UN-elected political dialogue forum, which appointed Dbeibah and the three-member council. Dbeibah denied the allegations and called on the UN to disclose the findings of its investigation.
The interim government faces tremendous challenges, most notably the dismantling of numerous heavily armed local militias and the presence of at least 20,000 foreign mercenaries and fighters implicated in the chaos of the countries.
There are major obstacles ahead, legal obstacles… and long-term obstacles regarding the unification of this country, said Claudia Gazzini, a Libyan expert on the International Crisis Group.
She said Wednesday’s vote was only for Dbeibah as prime minister and his cabinet, with no mention of the three-member council or UN-mediated roadmap describing the division of powers between the prime minister and the council.
Parliament convened in the strategic city of Sirte, the gateway to major oil fields in the countries and export terminals that was once a stronghold of the Islamic State group. The city has been controlled by the forces of east-centered military commander Khalifa Hifter since they took it from the UN-backed government last year during Hifters’s failed campaign to take control of the capital, Tripoli.
