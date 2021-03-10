UVU ‘W0LV3R1NES’ takes first place in international cyber security competition

OREM, Utah A group of Utah Valley University students took first place in an international competition that challenges teams to prepare a detailed response to a hypothetical cyber security attack with global consequences.

According to a press release from the university, the “Cyber ​​9/12 Strategy Challenge” was a David and Goliath-type competition for UVU “W0LV3R1NES”, which competed against graduates and Ph.D. students from major universities including Tufts, Georgetown, Columbia, New York, American and Duke universities, in addition to West Point, the Air Force Academy and the Naval Academy.

As program and center director, I have worked with these students and trainers over the years, and it is amazing to see what they have achieved here, said Ryan Vogel, director of National Security Studies at UVU, in a press release. As a university team only in our second year of competition, it was a great achievement to win this competition over all elite teams from all over the country and the world.

The race, which was held through Zoom due to the pandemic, hosted teams from the United States, Australia, Chile and South Africa.

Participants were given a package of fabricated information, including tweets, chat logs, news articles, and other sources of data from which they were asked to prepare their plans to respond to the attack.

The teams analyzed the information and created a series of documents and presentations for a panel of judges as if they were presenting the information to the National Security Council.

UVU students Andrew Jensen, Mark Driggs, Alec Heitzmann, Hunter Karr, Ashton Earl, Bryton Jensen and Edward Goebelall, all of whom are in the UVU National Security Studies program, have received training from faculty, professional trainers, academic mentors and local professionals. of cyber security.