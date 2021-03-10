Shamrock mayo was unveiled in Ireland for St. Patrick’s Day





Heinz Ireland is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day 2021 with the launch of its first limited edition [Seriously] Good Shamrock Mayo. Only 75 jars are ready for capture across the Republic of Ireland of the new creation that Heinz Ireland says combines its rich and soft Heinz [Seriously] Good mayonnaise with shamrocks grown in the beautiful fields of Co Kerry. Heinz Ireland says: “A slightly tasty twist of a classic, our chefs have mixed Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise – made with quality ingredients and free-range eggs – with huts grown in the fields of Co Kerry, to make a delicious mayo with green and delicious nuances. “Heinz po nis [Seriously] Good Shamrock Mayo to bring a splash of Irish joy to your favorite foods – enjoy it on brown bread, let it sing with your sandwiches, or even dip your chips in this green Irish holiday. “ About the launch, David Adams, Head of Heinz Ireland, said: When the celebrations of St Patricks Day 2020 were canceled across the country last year, we decided to think about how we could make St Patricks Day 2021 one to remembered. And after a year of planning, testing and testing, we are close to presenting the first of its kind in Ireland its green, creamy and totally delicious! Heinz and her [Seriously] Good Shamrock Mayo. St. Patricks-Mayo Day most possible. “We were dying to hear what people think and what people serve it with. Who knows? Maybe it will be in stores for the 2022 celebrations!” Our limited edition Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayo will shock your world! Head over to Facebook and Instagram to tell us why you feel lucky to win one of our 75 limited editions Shamrock Mayos #heinz #Saint Patrick’s Day #stpaddysday pic.twitter.com/GfSilmzHAl Heinz Ireland (@HeinzI Ireland) March 10, 2021 Shawl maker James OLeary, Irish Plants International, said: “Our shamrock has been carefully cultivated in Ballinaskelligs, Co Kerry, one of the greenest places in southwest Ireland, where the Irish language is still spoken fluently by the locals. “We have been proudly growing our hut for 31 years and supply the Taoiseach with the shamrock symbol bowl given to the President in the White House as a symbol of country friendship on St. Patrick’s Day. Some may say that ours is the most famous hut in the world, and who are we to argue with them! “We were delighted to provide the Heinz hut for this truly unique campaign to celebrate our Irish culture and hope that anyone lucky enough to win a jar can enjoy the love and care we have put into educating our hut. Mayo fans need to be fast anyway. Only 75 jars of [Seriously] Good Shamrock Mayo are available throughout the Republic of Ireland. To put your hands on one and make your family, friends and neighbors green with envy, visit @heinzIrl before March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day itself) at Facebook or Instagram to find out more.







