



News headline The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced today the following actions taken in its ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic: On Friday, the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for him Cue Health Inc. for non-prescription home diagnostic test for COVID-19. The Cue COVID-19 test for home and non-prescription use (OTC) is a molecular test that can be used entirely at home without a prescription by people with or without COVID-19 symptoms. Requires the use of a compatible smartphone and a downloadable app. The app provides testing instructions and works with the Cue cartridge reader (supplied separately) and suggestion test cartridges to perform the test. The results are available in about 20 minutes.

On Friday the FDA issued an EUA for Adaptive biotechnology for its COVID Detection T Test. The T-Detect COVID test analyzes DNA from patients’ T cells (white blood cells) to help identify people with an adaptive T cell response to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or previous SARS-CoV-2. The test should be used in conjunction with a clinical examination and a medical history of patients. Negative results do not rule out acute or current SARS-CoV-2 infection.

As part of the FDA’s efforts to protect consumers, the agency issued a warning letter along with the Federal Trade Commission to CAMA Wellness Center / IodoRios Company, LLC for the sale of an unapproved product with fraudulent claims COVID-19. The company sells a hand wipe product and mistakenly represents that the product can prevent or treat COVID-19 in humans. The FDA requested that CAMA Wellness Center / IodoRios Company, LLC take immediate action to stop the sale of any unapproved and unauthorized products for the alleviation, prevention, treatment, diagnosis or cure of COVID-19. Concerned consumers about COVID-19 should consult their healthcare provider.

Testing for updates: To date, 340 tests and sampling equipment have been authorized by the FDA under the EUA. These include 253 molecular tests and sampling equipment, 72 antibodies and other immune response tests, and 15 antigen tests. There are 38 molecular authorizations that can be used with home-collected samples. There is one home molecular prescription test, two home antigen prescription tests, one home OTC antigen test and one OTC molecular test.

