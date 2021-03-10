



The Delhi High Court on Wednesday upheld the decisions of Delhi transportation departments to suspend Tata Nexon from the list of eligible electric vehicles to benefit the subsidy under the policies of electric vehicle (EV) governments. The government had taken the decision to suspend the vehicle from its list of subsidies due to allegations about its promised and current mileage. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva in an order said according to the rules of politics and central vehicles, the admission criteria for granting the list are 140 km for payment and the legal body Indian Vehicle Search Association (ARAI) has issued a Tata Motors certificate that the vehicle submitted for testing meets the 312 km load requirement. The court said it is out of the question that the vehicle qualification range is 140 km per cargo. It is well known that the performance of a vehicle will depend on the driving conditions, as well as the driver’s driving skills and the road and traffic conditions, the court said, adding that the complaint against the vehicle does not mean from any angle that the minimum range of 140 km per load was not met. The court also said that the order under challenge itself shows that there was no report before the officer who passed it that the minimum criteria as specified in the motor vehicle rules or policies were not met. The impugned order rather constitutes a committee of representatives from four organizations, including the claimant (Tata) to verify the claim of the plaintiffs, as well as the claim of the claimant. This continues to show that there was no concrete material in front of the officer when the disputed order was passed, he added. He also noted that the Motor Vehicle Rules recognize only one legal authority, ARIA, Pune and the committee set up by the department cannot replace the legal committee. Undoubtedly such a commission can be constituted to verify a request and guide the official in making a final decision. However, the decision of such a committee will not replace the decision of a legally formed committee, the court further said. In the petition, Tata Motors argued that its vehicle was suspended from the list based on an isolated complaint and the decision appeared to be motivated. Unverified and unjustified suspension of the subject vehicle ranking will cause irreparable harm and damage to the requesting company and will cause consumers to lose their trust in the vehicle and company for no apparent reason, the petition argued.

