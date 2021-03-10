The San Angelo ISD celebrated International Women’s Day with a special San Angelo LEXON! events in partnership with HEB on Monday, March 8, 2021. International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Thanks to HEB, all SAISD first graders received their copy of the book “NuffBy Veronica Waldrop on Monday along with a message about the importance of reading and empowering young women. Waldrop hoped to empower girls wherever they were the bold and confident women they were created for. In the book, the unicorn with a broken horn reveals the truth about itself and what it means to be enough through a series of adventures.

“Wonderful it is wonderful to see our community partners embracing the love of reading and encouraging literacy with our San Angelo ISD students. We value partners like HEB, ”said SAISD Assistant Supervisor for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Jana Rueter. “This is a great way to celebrate International Women’s Day and we know we have so many women leaders who are excited to show how reading has helped them achieve their goals in life. Wonderful it is wonderful to work with our community partners to empower our students by placing books in their hands to take home. This will help our students share the love of reading at home with their families. We hope to build strong partnerships and continue to grow strong readers through San Angelo Reads! “

SAISD shared a live live reading of “The Nuff” read by HEB Store Manager Tasha Gallegos on Monday afternoon on the County Facebook page, which is now also available in San Angelo Reads! online library of books read aloud videos. Live aloud reading featured a colorful, magical backdrop from San Angelo balloon design and decoration company Live pop. HEBs HE-Buddy and his friend Layla Unicorn took part in the fun by greeting elementary school students at Bonham Elementary by reminding them to keep reading, HE-Buddy’s favorite activity.

“Since 1905 HEB has been deeply committed to educating our young people in Texas. It’s important that we continue to invest and celebrate our educators across the state for everything they do every day, ”said HEB store manager Nick George. “We are proud supporters of the San Angelo Reads! as we recognize the importance of early childhood literacy as the gateway to a strong and fulfilling educational journey! We encourage families to read to their children at least 3 times a week and we are excited to donate a copy of Nuff to each and every first grader across SAISD to read in their homes. “

San Angelo reads! a community-wide literacy initiative was established by the District to promote and encourage the reading and profile attributes of the prospective SAISD student prepared among SAISD students and the larger San Angeles community. The aim of the literacy initiative is to raise awareness of the importance of literacy and to inspire a love of reading. This exciting initiative is driven by statistics which show how important literacy is to offer all students the opportunities to succeed at a young age. Children and teens who read for fun every day or week score better on reading and writing tests than infrequently or non-readers.

SAISD nisi San Angelo Reads! this school year on December 9, 2020 with the first annual San Angelo readings! Day, a day when literacy was celebrated on every elementary SAISD campus with fun for literacy like reading, the discovery of book vending machines and a gift of a book for all the compliments of the SAISD Foundation’s third grade compliments San Angelos. SAISD is focused on building literacy skills created by students who are prepared for future success, inside and outside the classroom and beyond their time in our hallways.

The district is proud to partner with HEB in San Angelo Reads! and applauded the HE-B self-education program Lexo3 launched by the food company in 2011 that focuses on educating parents and carers about the need to read to their children at least three times a week.

San Angelo ISD is committed to building literacy skills that create students who are prepared for future success, and thus, building a better tomorrow for students and our community! The San Angelo community is invited to help promote literacy by reading at home with children, donating a book to a child in need, or supporting literacy programs in our community.

Follow the ISD to San Angelo Facebook, Tweet, and website, www.saisd.org/read, to stay updated on San Angelo Reads! and to find sources to inspire a love of reading. Community members are encouraged to show how they celebrate literacy and participate in San Angelo Reads! via the hashtag, #SAISDReads.