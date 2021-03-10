LGBT government adviser leaves for failure to outlaw conversion therapy





A top government adviser on equality has stepped down, claiming the Boris Johnsons administration has created a hostile environment for LGBT people. Jayne Ozanne, a member of the LGBT + Advisory Panel of Governments, also accused equality ministers Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch of being ignorant of key issues in their summary. A prominent homosexual evangelical Christian, Mrs. Ozanne told ITV that two frontbenchers had become known in the LGBT + community as ministers for inequality. I do not believe they understand LGBT people, especially trans people, she said. I have sat in meetings and wondered how ignorant they are about issues that affect real life, especially young people. Accusing the government of a way of operating Trumpesque, she claimed she had seen a growing lack of engagement from ministers during the period the advisory panel had met. The catalyst for her resignation was a debate in Parliament this week on gay conversion therapy, which drew attention to the failure of Governments to take action. Mr Johnson said last year that he wanted to stop the controversial therapy. Ms. Ozanne claimed that the proposals to end the treatment lack the trust of the LGBT community. A government source reacted against Ms. Ozanne, saying she was talking blatantly stupid, adding: I do not think what she is saying matches the experience people have. The source added that Ms. Ozannes’s mandate in the unpaid role was already about to expire because the current advisory council panel was expected to cease at the end of this month. Mrs. Ozanne was accused by the source of an agenda against Ms. Truss, allegedly because of a dispute over whether trans people should have the right to self-identification of their gender. Ms Ozanne, who has also left the Conservative party, said: “There are many who fear we will go back to the days of Thatcher, the days of Section 28. The language I hear from them is to be smart, or to be loud lobby groups, and what they seem to not understand is why we should shout is because we are hurting, because there are people who are vulnerable who are going unheard and unnoticed. I do not believe that this Tory government, unfortunately, has in its heart the best wishes of the LGBT community. A government spokesman said: The government is committed to building a country in which everyone, regardless of sexuality, race or religion, is free to live their lives as they choose. We have repeatedly made it clear that we will take steps to end conversion therapy and are working to bring plans to do so soon.







