FORT DRUM, NY (March 10, 2021) – More than 50 runners crossed the starting line outside the Magrath Sports Complex as the Fort Drum Best Opportunity for Soldiers (BOSS) program organized a 5K run to commemorate International Day of Soldiers. Women on March 8th.
International Women’s Day, founded in 1911, is a global day celebrating women’s achievements and promoting gender equality.
This is a day where we show our appreciation for women who have achieved great things in various fields throughout history and in the world, said Spc. Catherine Rivas-Chanta, BOSS Representative for the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI).
While March is widely known as Women’s History Month, Rivas-Chanta said she wanted to draw attention to a respect that some people might not have realized existed. This was the first event the BOSS program organized in support of International Women’s Day, and Rivas-Chanta said she was proud to lead the effort.
My goal was for people to celebrate International Women’s Day because not many people know she has her day, she said. Meantsht wanted to celebrate, and I felt it was a way to do it and involve the Soldiers.
It happened to be the coldest morning of the week, with temperatures fluctuating around 10 degrees F, but Rivas-Chanta was happy the weather did not discourage attendance.
Honestly, I did not expect it to be a very big event, she said. But everyone who showed up had this great positivity and attitude, and it made me feel like we achieved something to be proud of.
Rivas-Chanta also prides itself on serving as a cannon crew member with the 3rd Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st BCT. It was only five years ago when the first female Soldier graduated from this professional military specialty and Rivas-Chanta is among the first women to serve in that role at Fort Drum.
She is also the first woman in her family to serve in the military and Rivas-Chanta gives credit to her grandmother for her inspiration.
She is the family climber and casts a woman who has taught me that I should never let anything stop me or keep me away from doing things, she said.
Rivas-Chanta said she admires how her grandmother encourages others in her very large family to accomplish their goals.
She has pushed each of my aunts and uncles to succeed, and that also inspires and motivates me, she said.
Rivas-Chanta said International Women’s Day is also an opportunity for people to reflect on the women who have mentored and influenced them.
I feel like this is something we all need to reflect on and understand what (we have achieved) so far in life because of women, she said.
Captain Carolyn Drexler, A Company, 277th Aviation Support Battalion, 10th Aviation Combat Brigade, joined Soldiers in her company for the 5K morning run.
Importers are important to us to support International Women’s Day because we have many women in Atlas Company and we want to recognize their achievements, she said. At the same time, we celebrate diversity in the Army and it is important for everyone in the lineup to support each other regardless of gender.
