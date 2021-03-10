Connect with us

International

Mississauga Mayor Presses City to Be in ‘With or Without’ Brampton Red Zone

Avatar

Published

2 hours ago

on

By


A GTA city currently under blockade says it is ready to move into the province’s Red Control Zone and wants to see it happen next week.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has voiced her voice dissatisfaction with the Peel Region move to Gray-Lockdown arguing that it did not go well enough for the businesses that suffered.

Retail can be opened under the Gray Zone, but is much less restrictive than Red-Control, which allows restaurants to wait for customers for dinner in person, among other changes.

An example is small business in Gray closure area can be reopened at 25 percent capacity.

Speaking Wednesday, Crombie took it a step further.

“I believe the time is right for the Mississippi to move into the Red Zone; with or without the rest of the region, ”said the mayor of Mississauga.

“Owners Our small business owners are watching Mississippi residents, their customers, go to neighboring cities like Oakville to shop and dine when even our numbers here ask us to be in the Red Zone.”

Crombie says Mississauga can no longer be held by Brampton who is not “still there”.

Crombie claims that Mississauga stands as her hometown – as do Vaughan, Oakville, Milton and Markham which are all part of the York and Halton regions now in the Red Zone and border Brampton.

This week, the Peel Region reported 88 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants – an increase over the past week.

From epidemiological data until March 5, the Mississauga positivity rate is 7 percent compared to 11 percent in Brampton.

Peel Region Public Health Data (as of March 10):

“Last night I asked Dr. [Lawrence] “Loh and the Prime Minister will allow Mississauga to move to the Red Zone on their own,” Crombie added.

“. Yes, we are a public health unit but Mississauga is its city and its own city government with its residents and businesses. “We need a targeted approach.”

Loh, Peel County health officer, said he took Crombie’s recommendation to the county chief physician, David Williams.

“This is the position of local leadership in one of the municipalities,” Loh said of Crombie’s proposal.

“My hope is that the trends continue to remain favorable for all our municipalities and maybe this decision will be made for us if the numbers continue in the right trend. Of course, recognizing that first and foremost we must continue to gradually reopen less than losing all the gains made today. “

Comparison of Brampton and Mississauga:

On Wednesday it was announced that Brampton and Mississauga will be part of the Primary Care Vaccination Pilot Program which will see the Peel region work with 8 partners to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to those between the ages of 60-64.

What this means is that more Mississippi residents will have faster access to the vaccine, Crombie said.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown also acknowledged the pilot program, saying “more details will come soon. Thank you to the Ontario Government for this support.”

Ontario is reporting 1,316 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths on Wednesday.

Locally, there are 428 new cases in Toronto, 244 in Peel and 149 in the York Region.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: