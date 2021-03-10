Mississauga Mayor Presses City to Be in ‘With or Without’ Brampton Red Zone

A GTA city currently under blockade says it is ready to move into the province’s Red Control Zone and wants to see it happen next week.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has voiced her voice dissatisfaction with the Peel Region move to Gray-Lockdown arguing that it did not go well enough for the businesses that suffered.

Retail can be opened under the Gray Zone, but is much less restrictive than Red-Control, which allows restaurants to wait for customers for dinner in person, among other changes.

An example is small business in Gray closure area can be reopened at 25 percent capacity.

Speaking Wednesday, Crombie took it a step further.

“I believe the time is right for the Mississippi to move into the Red Zone; with or without the rest of the region, ”said the mayor of Mississauga.

“Owners Our small business owners are watching Mississippi residents, their customers, go to neighboring cities like Oakville to shop and dine when even our numbers here ask us to be in the Red Zone.”

Crombie says Mississauga can no longer be held by Brampton who is not “still there”.

Crombie claims that Mississauga stands as her hometown – as do Vaughan, Oakville, Milton and Markham which are all part of the York and Halton regions now in the Red Zone and border Brampton.

This week, the Peel Region reported 88 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants – an increase over the past week.

From epidemiological data until March 5, the Mississauga positivity rate is 7 percent compared to 11 percent in Brampton.

Peel Region Public Health Data (as of March 10):

“Last night I asked Dr. [Lawrence] “Loh and the Prime Minister will allow Mississauga to move to the Red Zone on their own,” Crombie added.

“. Yes, we are a public health unit but Mississauga is its city and its own city government with its residents and businesses. “We need a targeted approach.”

Loh, Peel County health officer, said he took Crombie’s recommendation to the county chief physician, David Williams.

“This is the position of local leadership in one of the municipalities,” Loh said of Crombie’s proposal.

“My hope is that the trends continue to remain favorable for all our municipalities and maybe this decision will be made for us if the numbers continue in the right trend. Of course, recognizing that first and foremost we must continue to gradually reopen less than losing all the gains made today. “

Comparison of Brampton and Mississauga:

On Wednesday it was announced that Brampton and Mississauga will be part of the Primary Care Vaccination Pilot Program which will see the Peel region work with 8 partners to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to those between the ages of 60-64.

What this means is that more Mississippi residents will have faster access to the vaccine, Crombie said.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown also acknowledged the pilot program, saying “more details will come soon. Thank you to the Ontario Government for this support.”

Ontario is reporting 1,316 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths on Wednesday.

Locally, there are 428 new cases in Toronto, 244 in Peel and 149 in the York Region.