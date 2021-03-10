Manitoba government looks at new rules to curb rural crime, strengthen farm security

Canadian Press

The latest issues at COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, March 10, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. There are 893,518 confirmed cases in Canada. _ Canada: 893,518 confirmed cases (30,179 active, 841,035 resolved, 22,304 deaths). * The total number of cases includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travelers. There were 2,826 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 79.41 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 20,771 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 2,967. On Tuesday there were 21 new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 255 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 36. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 58.69 per 100,000 people. 25,352,166 tests have been completed. _ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,010 confirmed cases (84 active, 920 resolved, six deaths). There was a new case on Tuesday. The active case rate is 16.09 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 16 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is two. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people. 204,108 tests have been completed. _ Prince Edward Island: 143 confirmed cases (28 active, 115 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 17.54 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of seven new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is one. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. 113,437 tests have been completed. Nova Scotia: 1,664 confirmed cases (26 active, 1,573 resolved, 65 deaths). There were five new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 2.65 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 21 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is three. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people. 373,132 tests have been completed. _ New Brunswick: 1,460 confirmed cases (36 active, 1,395 resolved, 29 deaths). There was a new case on Tuesday. The active case rate is 4.61 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 25 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is four. There was a new death reported on Tuesday. Over the past seven days there has been a new death reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 3.71 per 100,000 people. 245,058 tests have been completed. _ Quebec: 293,860 confirmed cases (6,765 active, 276,602 resolved, 10,493 deaths). On Tuesday there were 650 new cases. The active case rate is 78.9 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,919 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 703. On Tuesday there were four new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 82 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 12. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.14 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 122.37 per 100,000 people. 6,490,940 tests have been completed. _ Ontario: 311,112 confirmed cases (11,223 active, 292,806 resolved, 7,083 deaths). On Tuesday there were 1,185 new cases. The active case rate is 76.17 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 8,307 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 1,187. There were six new deaths reported on Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 86 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 12. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 48.07 per 100,000 people. 11,289,963 tests have been completed. _ Manitoba: 32,350 confirmed cases (1,153 active, 30,290 resolved, 907 deaths). There were 66 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 83.6 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 400 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 57. There were new deaths reported on Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of nine new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is one. The seven-day average death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 65.76 per 100,000 people. 546,103 tests have been completed. _ Saskatchewan: 29,918 confirmed cases (1,414 active, 28,104 resolved, 400 deaths). There were 113 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 119.96 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 980 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 140. On Tuesday there was a new reported death. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 13 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is two. The seven-day average death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 33.94 per 100,000 people. 594,954 tests have been completed. _ Alberta: 136,374 confirmed cases (4,470 active, 129,978 resolved, 1,926 deaths). There were 255 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 101.09 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,322 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 332. On Tuesday there were six new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 36 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is five. The seven-day average death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 43.56 per 100,000 people. 3,467,024 tests have been completed. _ British Columbia: 85,119 confirmed cases (4,956 active, 78,770 resolved, 1,393 deaths). There were 550 new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 96.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,752 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 536. There were two new deaths reported on Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 28 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is four. The seven-day average death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 27.06 per 100,000 people. 1,995,204 tests have been completed. _ Yukon: 72 confirmed cases (zero active, 71 resolved, one death). There were zero new cases on Tuesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people. 8,256 tests have been completed. _ Northwest Territories: 42 confirmed cases (one active, 41 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 2.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. 14,984 tests have been completed. _ Nunavut: 381 confirmed cases (23 active, 357 resolved, one death). There were zero new cases on Tuesday. The active case rate is 58.45 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 22 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is three. No deaths were reported last week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people. 8,927 tests have been completed. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on March 10, 2021. The Canadian Press