Biden boosts US vaccine stocks as the world waits

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Wednesday led his administration to order another 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, boosting a possible overdose in the U.S. later this year as the rest of the world struggles with shortages. thella.

Even before Wednesday’s order, the U.S. had to have enough of the approved vaccine delivered by mid-May to cover every adult and enough for a total of 400 million people by the end of July. Sufficient doses to cover 200 million people are on order if the vaccines from AstraZeneca and Novavax receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The new doses of J&J, which would cover another 100 million people, are expected to be delivered in the last half of the year.

White House aides said Bidens’s first priority is to ensure that Americans are vaccinated before considering dosing elsewhere.

We want to be oversupplied and unprepared, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki, saying Biden wanted unforeseen events in the event of any unforeseen issues with the existing production chronology.

We still do not know which vaccine will be most effective in children, she added. We still do not know the impact of the variants or the need for reinforcing blows. And these doses can be used for booster shots as well as as needed. Obviously it is still being studied by the FDA, but again we want to be very prepared as I mentioned earlier.

Biden’s announcement comes as the White House has rejected requests from US allies, including Mexico, Canada and the European Union, for doses of vaccines produced in the United States, where months of production have produced vaccines only for use in place.

Meanwhile, Russia and China, whose leaders do not face voters in free and fair elections, have used their locally produced blows for strategic leverage.

China has pledged nearly half a billion doses of its vaccines to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country estimate by The Associated Press. Four of the vaccine manufacturers in Chinas are claiming to be able to produce at least 2.6 billion doses this year.

Russia has shipped millions of doses of its Sputnik V vaccine to countries around the world, even though it vaccinates its population. Analysts say one goal of this vaccine diplomacy is to strengthen Russia’s image as a scientific, technological and benevolent power, especially as other countries face shortages of COVID-19 vaccines because rich countries are looking for Western-made versions.

Israel, which has vaccinated more than half of its population with European-made Pfizer vaccines, has also tried to use vaccine diplomacy to reward allies.

Biden moved to contribute financially to the United States in the United Nations-sponsored COVAX Alliance and the World Health Organization, which will help share vaccines with more than 90 countries in low- and middle-income nations. but has not yet vowed to share any dose.

Biden’s acquisition strategy has been criticized by non-governmental organizations which have encouraged the White House to develop clear plans and thresholds for sharing vaccines with the world.

The only way to defeat this virus for good is to defeat it everywhere and this requires an immediate plan to distribute overdoses of vaccines worldwide, said Sarah Swinehart, Senior Communications Director at ONE Campaigns.

Asked about the surplus on Wednesday, Biden told reporters that if we had a surplus, we would share it with the rest of the world.

“This is not something that can be stopped by a fence no matter how high you build a fence or a wall. So they would not be ultimately safe until the world is safe,” Biden admitted. “So, we would start. making sure Americans cared first, but then would try to help the rest of the world.