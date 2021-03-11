International
Biden boosts US vaccine stocks as the world waits
President Joe Biden has led his administration to order another 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, boosting a possible overdose in the U.S. later this year as the rest of the world struggles with severe shortages
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Wednesday led his administration to order another 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, boosting a possible overdose in the U.S. later this year as the rest of the world struggles with shortages. thella.
Even before Wednesday’s order, the U.S. had to have enough of the approved vaccine delivered by mid-May to cover every adult and enough for a total of 400 million people by the end of July. Sufficient doses to cover 200 million people are on order if the vaccines from AstraZeneca and Novavax receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The new doses of J&J, which would cover another 100 million people, are expected to be delivered in the last half of the year.
White House aides said Bidens’s first priority is to ensure that Americans are vaccinated before considering dosing elsewhere.
We want to be oversupplied and unprepared, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki, saying Biden wanted unforeseen events in the event of any unforeseen issues with the existing production chronology.
We still do not know which vaccine will be most effective in children, she added. We still do not know the impact of the variants or the need for reinforcing blows. And these doses can be used for booster shots as well as as needed. Obviously it is still being studied by the FDA, but again we want to be very prepared as I mentioned earlier.
Biden’s announcement comes as the White House has rejected requests from US allies, including Mexico, Canada and the European Union, for doses of vaccines produced in the United States, where months of production have produced vaccines only for use in place.
Meanwhile, Russia and China, whose leaders do not face voters in free and fair elections, have used their locally produced blows for strategic leverage.
China has pledged nearly half a billion doses of its vaccines to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country estimate by The Associated Press. Four of the vaccine manufacturers in Chinas are claiming to be able to produce at least 2.6 billion doses this year.
Russia has shipped millions of doses of its Sputnik V vaccine to countries around the world, even though it vaccinates its population. Analysts say one goal of this vaccine diplomacy is to strengthen Russia’s image as a scientific, technological and benevolent power, especially as other countries face shortages of COVID-19 vaccines because rich countries are looking for Western-made versions.
Israel, which has vaccinated more than half of its population with European-made Pfizer vaccines, has also tried to use vaccine diplomacy to reward allies.
Biden moved to contribute financially to the United States in the United Nations-sponsored COVAX Alliance and the World Health Organization, which will help share vaccines with more than 90 countries in low- and middle-income nations. but has not yet vowed to share any dose.
Biden’s acquisition strategy has been criticized by non-governmental organizations which have encouraged the White House to develop clear plans and thresholds for sharing vaccines with the world.
The only way to defeat this virus for good is to defeat it everywhere and this requires an immediate plan to distribute overdoses of vaccines worldwide, said Sarah Swinehart, Senior Communications Director at ONE Campaigns.
Asked about the surplus on Wednesday, Biden told reporters that if we had a surplus, we would share it with the rest of the world.
“This is not something that can be stopped by a fence no matter how high you build a fence or a wall. So they would not be ultimately safe until the world is safe,” Biden admitted. “So, we would start. making sure Americans cared first, but then would try to help the rest of the world.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]