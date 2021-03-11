Blinken will meet Chinese officials after the tour in Asia next week





WASHINGTON Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Jake Sullivan, President Bidens’s national security adviser, will meet next week with two senior Chinese government officials, the first personal meeting of Biden administrations with its main rival foreign. In a statement Wednesday, a State Department spokesman said Mr Blinken and Mr Sullivan would meet in Anchorage next Thursday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his top diplomat, Yang Jiechi. The meetings will be followed by visits next week by Mr Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III to Japan and South Korea, two key US allies who have overburdened relations with China and would look forward to consulting before an engagement. like the one planned with Beijing It was important for us that the first administration meeting with Chinese officials be held on American soil and take place after we had met and consulted closely with partners and allies in Asia and Europe, said Jen Psaki, White House press secretary .

The meeting in Anchorage will continue a cautious divide between the two world powers, one that has been unfolding since the Biden administration took office amid promises to largely continue the Trump administrations’ determined stance on Beijing. Last week a speech by Mr. Blinken as well a new document of the White House national security strategy, identified China as the main nation-state threat to the United States. In his speech, Mr. Blinken said managing the relationship with China would be the greatest geopolitical test of the 21st century and called China a state capable of seriously challenging the stable and open international system. Mr Biden spoke with China’s leader Xi Jinping last month, warning of what he intended to challenge China ‘s forced and unjust economic practices, as well as his record on human rights and its crackdown. to Hong Kong, call But Mr Biden also said he hoped to work with Mr Xi on issues such as the coronavirus, nuclear proliferation and climate change. U.S. officials did not specify a specific agenda for the Anchorage meeting. Z. Blinken said on Twitter that he looked forward to engaging Chinese officials on a range of issues, including those where we have deep disagreements. Mr Blinken will stop in Alaska on the return of his trip to Asia, his first attack from Washington amid the coronavirus pandemic. So far Mr. Blinken, to his disappointment, has conducted diplomacy exclusively by telephone and video. Mr Blinken has been vaccinated, but officials have cited risks to others that accompany him as a reason for his limited travel to date.

It will depart from Washington on Monday, with scheduled stops in Tokyo and Seoul before continuing on to Anchorage. Mr Austin, who will be traveling by special plane, will leave Seoul for meetings with officials in India, the Department of Defense said. Updated 10 March 2021, 6:47 pm ET Testifying Wednesday before the Foreign Affairs Committee, Mr. Blinken said the meeting would be an opportunity to present in very honest terms the many concerns we have with Beijing’s actions and behavior, including the effects of Chinese trade practices. on American workers. But he said he and Mr Sullivan would also consider whether there were other avenues for co-operation with Beijing. Mr Blinken added that the meeting was not the start of a strategic dialogue and that subsequent meetings would depend on tangible progress and tangible results in relation to Washington concerns. The meeting in Alaska will be the first known personal personal contact between US and Chinese diplomats since June, when then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a tense and largely fruitless meeting with Mr. Yang in Hawaii. On Friday, Mr Biden will meet virtually with the leaders of Australia, Japan and India, a group collectively known as the Quad, and one whose goal is to control Chinese economic and military influence in Asia. The strategy paper released by the White House last week, and overseen by Mr. Sullivan, outlined plans to rebuild the U.S. economy, democracy and foreign alliances to establish a strong position against rivals like Russia and China.

By restoring U.S. credibility and restoring global leadership forward-looking, we will ensure that America, not China, sets the international agenda, the White House plan said. But Mr Biden has been cautious so far and has not yet taken any major political action against China. Even President Donald J. Trumps tariffs on Chinese imports are under review, Mr Sullivan said last week. And the Pentagon is conducting a months-long review of its Chinese policies and force presence in Asia. Chinese officials have said publicly that they do not seek confrontation with the United States or global domination, and that the Trump administration is to blame for a relationship between Washington and Beijing that analysts say is at its lowest point in decades. Eric Schmitt contributed to reporting.







