Here’s How Tomorrow Leaders Will Improve The World





Scholars, innovative entrepreneurs, activists and promising political leaders of the world’s most driven world, are today joining the Global Leaders Class of the 2021 World Economic Forum. The Global Young Leaders Forum was founded in 2005 by Klaus Schwab, Founder and CEO of the World Economic Forum, to create a world where leaders take responsibility for a sustainable future while meeting increasingly complex and interrelated challenges. Today, there are 1,400 members and alumni from more than 120 countries. Prominent members include Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern and Sanna Marin, Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, actor Yao Chen, lawyer Amal Clooney and director Wanuri Kahiu. YGLs are active in the most exciting and dynamic areas of today and focus on impact. In the past year they have worked on more than 30 COVID-19-related initiatives, including expanding the use of free digital public health services, launching data challenges to build an ecosystem that can help address pandemic, setting up mobile intensive care shelters, opening mental health support platforms and working on vaccine development. The 2021 class is gender equal and has representatives from 56 countries. Members will participate in a five-year program, which offers executive education courses, expeditions, and opportunities to collaborate and test ideas among a trusted network of colleagues. The 2021 YGL class consists of thoughtful and courageous leaders who will shape a more enduring and inclusive post-pandemic era, said Mariah Levin, Chair of the Global Young Leaders Forum. We look forward to welcoming the 2021 class at a time when cultivating responsible leadership is needed more than ever to guide us through the many challenges the world faces, said Nicole Schwab, Board Member of the Forum. Young Global Leaders. Meet the 2021 YGL Class Academy and Research Abasi Ene-Obong, Chief Executive Officer, 54gene, United States

Dalal Saeb Iriqat, Vice President for International Relations, American-Palestinian Arab University, Palestinian Territories

Devi Sridhar, University Lecturer in Global Health Policy, University of Oxford, UK

Ibram X Kendi, Director of the Center for Anti-Racism Research, Boston University, USA

Izkia Siches, President, Chilean Medical College, Chile

Lu Chaoyang, Professor, China University of Science and Technology, People’s Republic of China

Peter Biar Ajak, Visitor Member and Auxiliary Faculty, Africa Center for Strategic Studies, USA

Tom Crowther, Professor of Global Ecosystem Ecology, ETH Zurich, Switzerland

Wu Chen, Deputy Director, Department of International Cooperation, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, People’s Republic of China Arts, Media and Sports Adriana Cargill, Freelance Journalist, USA

Christoph Bornschein, Co-Founder and CEO, TLGG (Torben, Lucie and Yellow Risk), Germany

Faouzi Khlifi (known as El Seed), Artist and Founder, El Seed Studio, Tunisia

Hu Ge, Actor, Hu Ge Studio, People’s Republic of China

Jessica Mauboy, Artist, Parade Management, Australia

Li Ni, Vice President and General Manager of Operations, Bilibili Inc., People’s Republic of China

Lucas Nelson, Singer, Songwriter, Philanthropist, United States

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Captain, Bangladesh Cricket Team, Bangladesh

Nathalia Arcuri, Founder / President, Me Poupe, Brazil

Rohan Ramakrishnan, Founder and CEO, ASEAN Post, Malaysia

Wang Guan, Senior Correspondent, CGTN, People’s Republic of China Banking and Investments Brian Kaufmann, Portfolio Manager; Chairman, Private Investments; Member of the Management Committee, Viking Global Investors, USA

Catherine Lenson, Chief Human Resources Officer, SoftBank Investment Advisors (UK), United Kingdom

Cristina Fonseca, Chief Executive Officer, cleverly, Portugal

Daniel Ahn, Managing Director, US Chief Economist, Head of 360 Markets and North America, BNP Paribas, USA

Gregoire Pictet, Chief Executive Officer, Pictet North America, Banque Pictet and Cie, Switzerland

Lee Seung Gun, Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Viva Republica (Toss), Republic of Korea

Luis Felipe Cervantes Legorreta, Director and Head of Mexico Office, General Atlantic, United States

Mohammad Salem Omaid, Chief Executive Officer, Azizi Bank, Afghanistan business Andrey A. Guryev, Chief Executive Officer, PJSC PhosAgro, Russian Federation

Anne-Laure De Chammard, Group Strategy Officer, ENGIE Group, France

Claudia Vergueiro Massei, Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Oman, Oman

Dana Juffali, Director of Business Development, Khaled Juffali Energy and Utilities, Saudi Arabia

Erica Alessandri, Board Member, Technogym, Italy

Gareth Wong, Chief Executive Officer, Mitbana, Singapore

Haley Lowry, Global Director of Sustainability, Dow, USA

Kishin Rk, Chief Executive Officer, RB Capital, Singapore

Laure Forgeron, Managing Director – Head of EMEA Optional Signature, Swiss Insurance Company, Switzerland

Liam Sobey, Vice President of Merchandising, Sobeys, Canada

Matthew Chamberlain, Chief Executive Officer, London Metal Exchange, United Kingdom

Mohamed Al Hashemi, Head of State, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Majid Al Futtaim Group, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, United Arab Emirates

Nari Kahle, Chief, Transformation and Operational Excellence, Volkswagen, Germany

Nirvana Chaudhary, Managing Director, Chaudhary Group, Nepal

Ricardo Weder, Founder and CEO, JUSTO, Mexico

Roongchat Boonyarat, Director, Chief Executive Officer and Operations Officer, Malee Group, Thailand

Rose Damen, Managing Director, Damen Yachting; Non-executive board member, Damen Holding, The Netherlands

Shreevar Kheruka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Borosil, India

Sophie Kim Seul Ah, Founder, Kurly Market, Republic of Korea

Srikanth Bolla, Chief Executive Officer, Bollant Industries, India

Sylvia Wiesner, Vice President Foods DACH, Unilever, Germany

Tanit Chearavanont, Director, Siam Macro, Charoen Pokphand Group, Thailand Civil Society and Social Entrepreneurship Amit Paley, Chief Executive Officer and CEO, Trevor Project, USA

Anulika Ajufo, Home, Soros Economic Development Fund, United Kingdom

Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, President, Association of Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad (AFPAT), Chad

Jessica Jackson, Chief Legal Officer, Reform Alliance, USA

Jocelyn Formsma, Executive Director, National Association of Friendship Centers, Canada

Roberto Patio, Chief Executive Officer, Convive, Venezuela

Sangu Delle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Africa Health Holdings, Ghana

Sinad Burke, Chief Executive Officer, Tilting the Lens, Ireland

Zolzaya Batkhuyag, Founder and Chairman of the Board, Women for Change, Mongolia

Wawira Njiru, Founder, Food for Education, Kenya Health and Global Health Arvan Chan, Regional Vice President, International and Corporate Operations, Centene Corporation, USA

Burcu Ozturk, Chief Financial Officer, MLP Saglik Hizmetleri, Turkey

Conrod Kelly, CEO, Global Social Determinants and Population Health, Merck and Co., USA

David Alexander Walcott, Founder and Managing Partner, Novamed, Jamaica

Qian Zhuang, Founder and CEO, Zhiwo Explore Education and Technology, People’s Republic of China

See Azuma, Founder and CEO, Lily MedTech, Japan

Terrence Kommal, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Medical Expert Advisory Group, South Africa

Vasudha Vats, Global Marketing Director / Senior Director, Pfizer, USA

Vivek Ramaswamy, Founder and CEO, Roivant Science, USA Professional service Ameya Prabhu, Managing Partner, UAP Advisors, India

Alexis Crow, Global Chief, Geopolitical Investment, PwC, USA

Emily Serazin, Managing Director and Partner, Boston Consulting Group, USA

Esraa Al-Buti, Partner, EY, Saudi Arabia

Laura Gersch, Member of the Management Board, Corporate Pensions, Allianz Lebensversicherungs, Germany

Lucy Cooper, Managing Director / Head of Innovation, Europe, Accenture, United Kingdom

Luiza Mattos, Partner; Head of Health Care South America, Bain and Company, Brazil

Megan Greenfield, Partner, McKinsey and Company, USA

Sanae Lahlou, Director of the African Business Unit, Mazars Morocco, Morocco Public Figures Adriana Ortiz, President, National Institute of Crafts (IPA), Paraguay

Alanoud Bint Hamad Al-Thani, Managing Director, Qatar Financial Center Authority, Qatar

Alberto de Belaunde, Congressman, Congress of Peru

Amlie de Montchalin, Secretary of State, European Affairs, Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France

Andrew Bragg, Senator for New South Wales, Commonwealth Parliament of Australia

Fawaz Farooqui, Senior Advisor to the Minister of Culture of Saudi Arabia

Gadeer Kamal-Mreeh, Member of the Knesset, Israel

Garlin Gilchrist II, Governor Lieutenant, State of Michigan, United States of America

Lea Wermelin, Minister of Environment, Denmark

Maleeka Bokhari, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice of Pakistan

Martin Guzman, Minister of Economy, Argentina

Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, South Africa

Tendayi Achiume, Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism, Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), United States of America

Vera Daves de Sousa, Minister of Finance, Angola

Virginijus Sinkevicius, Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, European Commission, Belgium Technology Achmad Zaky, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bukalapak, Indonesia

Aditi Avasthi, Founder and CEO, Indiavidual Learning, India

Alexander de Carvalho, Co-Founder and CEO of Innovation, International Public Group, UK

Anneliese Schulz, Regional President, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Software AG, Singapore

Clarisse Iribagiza, President, DMM. Ai, Rwanda

Elham Al Qasim, Chief Executive Officer, Digital14, UAE

Francesca Chia, Chief Executive Officer, GoGet, Malaysia

Gazal Kalra, Co-Founder, Rivigo, India

He Zhengyu, Chief Scientist, Ant Group, People’s Republic of China

Hitesh Wadhwa, Vice President – Strategic Initiative, Tech Mahindra, India

Hriday Ravindranath, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Global Services, BT Group, India

Kira Radinsky, Co-Founder, Diagnostic Robotics, Israel

Obi Ozor, Founder / Chief Executive Officer, Kobo360, Nigeria

Paul Rivera, Co-Founder and CEO, Caliber Technology Ventures, Philippines

Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, Vice President, International Rides, Uber, The Netherlands

Suren Aloyan, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dasaran, Armenia

Xue Peng, Founder and CEO, Beijing Tongcheng Biying Technology, People’s Republic of China

Yifan Li, CEO and Co-Founder, Hesai Tech, People’s Republic of China

Source: World Economic Forum







