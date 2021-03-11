International
Here’s How Tomorrow Leaders Will Improve The World
Scholars, innovative entrepreneurs, activists and promising political leaders of the world’s most driven world, are today joining the Global Leaders Class of the 2021 World Economic Forum.
The Global Young Leaders Forum was founded in 2005 by Klaus Schwab, Founder and CEO of the World Economic Forum, to create a world where leaders take responsibility for a sustainable future while meeting increasingly complex and interrelated challenges. Today, there are 1,400 members and alumni from more than 120 countries. Prominent members include Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern and Sanna Marin, Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, actor Yao Chen, lawyer Amal Clooney and director Wanuri Kahiu.
YGLs are active in the most exciting and dynamic areas of today and focus on impact. In the past year they have worked on more than 30 COVID-19-related initiatives, including expanding the use of free digital public health services, launching data challenges to build an ecosystem that can help address pandemic, setting up mobile intensive care shelters, opening mental health support platforms and working on vaccine development.
The 2021 class is gender equal and has representatives from 56 countries. Members will participate in a five-year program, which offers executive education courses, expeditions, and opportunities to collaborate and test ideas among a trusted network of colleagues.
The 2021 YGL class consists of thoughtful and courageous leaders who will shape a more enduring and inclusive post-pandemic era, said Mariah Levin, Chair of the Global Young Leaders Forum.
We look forward to welcoming the 2021 class at a time when cultivating responsible leadership is needed more than ever to guide us through the many challenges the world faces, said Nicole Schwab, Board Member of the Forum. Young Global Leaders.
Meet the 2021 YGL Class
Academy and Research
Abasi Ene-Obong, Chief Executive Officer, 54gene, United States
Dalal Saeb Iriqat, Vice President for International Relations, American-Palestinian Arab University, Palestinian Territories
Devi Sridhar, University Lecturer in Global Health Policy, University of Oxford, UK
Ibram X Kendi, Director of the Center for Anti-Racism Research, Boston University, USA
Izkia Siches, President, Chilean Medical College, Chile
Lu Chaoyang, Professor, China University of Science and Technology, People’s Republic of China
Peter Biar Ajak, Visitor Member and Auxiliary Faculty, Africa Center for Strategic Studies, USA
Tom Crowther, Professor of Global Ecosystem Ecology, ETH Zurich, Switzerland
Wu Chen, Deputy Director, Department of International Cooperation, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, People’s Republic of China
Arts, Media and Sports
Adriana Cargill, Freelance Journalist, USA
Christoph Bornschein, Co-Founder and CEO, TLGG (Torben, Lucie and Yellow Risk), Germany
Faouzi Khlifi (known as El Seed), Artist and Founder, El Seed Studio, Tunisia
Hu Ge, Actor, Hu Ge Studio, People’s Republic of China
Jessica Mauboy, Artist, Parade Management, Australia
Li Ni, Vice President and General Manager of Operations, Bilibili Inc., People’s Republic of China
Lucas Nelson, Singer, Songwriter, Philanthropist, United States
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Captain, Bangladesh Cricket Team, Bangladesh
Nathalia Arcuri, Founder / President, Me Poupe, Brazil
Rohan Ramakrishnan, Founder and CEO, ASEAN Post, Malaysia
Wang Guan, Senior Correspondent, CGTN, People’s Republic of China
Banking and Investments
Brian Kaufmann, Portfolio Manager; Chairman, Private Investments; Member of the Management Committee, Viking Global Investors, USA
Catherine Lenson, Chief Human Resources Officer, SoftBank Investment Advisors (UK), United Kingdom
Cristina Fonseca, Chief Executive Officer, cleverly, Portugal
Daniel Ahn, Managing Director, US Chief Economist, Head of 360 Markets and North America, BNP Paribas, USA
Gregoire Pictet, Chief Executive Officer, Pictet North America, Banque Pictet and Cie, Switzerland
Lee Seung Gun, Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Viva Republica (Toss), Republic of Korea
Luis Felipe Cervantes Legorreta, Director and Head of Mexico Office, General Atlantic, United States
Mohammad Salem Omaid, Chief Executive Officer, Azizi Bank, Afghanistan
business
Andrey A. Guryev, Chief Executive Officer, PJSC PhosAgro, Russian Federation
Anne-Laure De Chammard, Group Strategy Officer, ENGIE Group, France
Claudia Vergueiro Massei, Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Oman, Oman
Dana Juffali, Director of Business Development, Khaled Juffali Energy and Utilities, Saudi Arabia
Erica Alessandri, Board Member, Technogym, Italy
Gareth Wong, Chief Executive Officer, Mitbana, Singapore
Haley Lowry, Global Director of Sustainability, Dow, USA
Kishin Rk, Chief Executive Officer, RB Capital, Singapore
Laure Forgeron, Managing Director – Head of EMEA Optional Signature, Swiss Insurance Company, Switzerland
Liam Sobey, Vice President of Merchandising, Sobeys, Canada
Matthew Chamberlain, Chief Executive Officer, London Metal Exchange, United Kingdom
Mohamed Al Hashemi, Head of State, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Majid Al Futtaim Group, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, United Arab Emirates
Nari Kahle, Chief, Transformation and Operational Excellence, Volkswagen, Germany
Nirvana Chaudhary, Managing Director, Chaudhary Group, Nepal
Ricardo Weder, Founder and CEO, JUSTO, Mexico
Roongchat Boonyarat, Director, Chief Executive Officer and Operations Officer, Malee Group, Thailand
Rose Damen, Managing Director, Damen Yachting; Non-executive board member, Damen Holding, The Netherlands
Shreevar Kheruka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Borosil, India
Sophie Kim Seul Ah, Founder, Kurly Market, Republic of Korea
Srikanth Bolla, Chief Executive Officer, Bollant Industries, India
Sylvia Wiesner, Vice President Foods DACH, Unilever, Germany
Tanit Chearavanont, Director, Siam Macro, Charoen Pokphand Group, Thailand
Civil Society and Social Entrepreneurship
Amit Paley, Chief Executive Officer and CEO, Trevor Project, USA
Anulika Ajufo, Home, Soros Economic Development Fund, United Kingdom
Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, President, Association of Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad (AFPAT), Chad
Jessica Jackson, Chief Legal Officer, Reform Alliance, USA
Jocelyn Formsma, Executive Director, National Association of Friendship Centers, Canada
Roberto Patio, Chief Executive Officer, Convive, Venezuela
Sangu Delle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Africa Health Holdings, Ghana
Sinad Burke, Chief Executive Officer, Tilting the Lens, Ireland
Zolzaya Batkhuyag, Founder and Chairman of the Board, Women for Change, Mongolia
Wawira Njiru, Founder, Food for Education, Kenya
Health and Global Health
Arvan Chan, Regional Vice President, International and Corporate Operations, Centene Corporation, USA
Burcu Ozturk, Chief Financial Officer, MLP Saglik Hizmetleri, Turkey
Conrod Kelly, CEO, Global Social Determinants and Population Health, Merck and Co., USA
David Alexander Walcott, Founder and Managing Partner, Novamed, Jamaica
Qian Zhuang, Founder and CEO, Zhiwo Explore Education and Technology, People’s Republic of China
See Azuma, Founder and CEO, Lily MedTech, Japan
Terrence Kommal, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Medical Expert Advisory Group, South Africa
Vasudha Vats, Global Marketing Director / Senior Director, Pfizer, USA
Vivek Ramaswamy, Founder and CEO, Roivant Science, USA
Professional service
Ameya Prabhu, Managing Partner, UAP Advisors, India
Alexis Crow, Global Chief, Geopolitical Investment, PwC, USA
Emily Serazin, Managing Director and Partner, Boston Consulting Group, USA
Esraa Al-Buti, Partner, EY, Saudi Arabia
Laura Gersch, Member of the Management Board, Corporate Pensions, Allianz Lebensversicherungs, Germany
Lucy Cooper, Managing Director / Head of Innovation, Europe, Accenture, United Kingdom
Luiza Mattos, Partner; Head of Health Care South America, Bain and Company, Brazil
Megan Greenfield, Partner, McKinsey and Company, USA
Sanae Lahlou, Director of the African Business Unit, Mazars Morocco, Morocco
Public Figures
Adriana Ortiz, President, National Institute of Crafts (IPA), Paraguay
Alanoud Bint Hamad Al-Thani, Managing Director, Qatar Financial Center Authority, Qatar
Alberto de Belaunde, Congressman, Congress of Peru
Amlie de Montchalin, Secretary of State, European Affairs, Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France
Andrew Bragg, Senator for New South Wales, Commonwealth Parliament of Australia
Fawaz Farooqui, Senior Advisor to the Minister of Culture of Saudi Arabia
Gadeer Kamal-Mreeh, Member of the Knesset, Israel
Garlin Gilchrist II, Governor Lieutenant, State of Michigan, United States of America
Lea Wermelin, Minister of Environment, Denmark
Maleeka Bokhari, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice of Pakistan
Martin Guzman, Minister of Economy, Argentina
Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, South Africa
Tendayi Achiume, Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism, Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), United States of America
Vera Daves de Sousa, Minister of Finance, Angola
Virginijus Sinkevicius, Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, European Commission, Belgium
Technology
Achmad Zaky, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bukalapak, Indonesia
Aditi Avasthi, Founder and CEO, Indiavidual Learning, India
Alexander de Carvalho, Co-Founder and CEO of Innovation, International Public Group, UK
Anneliese Schulz, Regional President, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Software AG, Singapore
Clarisse Iribagiza, President, DMM. Ai, Rwanda
Elham Al Qasim, Chief Executive Officer, Digital14, UAE
Francesca Chia, Chief Executive Officer, GoGet, Malaysia
Gazal Kalra, Co-Founder, Rivigo, India
He Zhengyu, Chief Scientist, Ant Group, People’s Republic of China
Hitesh Wadhwa, Vice President – Strategic Initiative, Tech Mahindra, India
Hriday Ravindranath, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Global Services, BT Group, India
Kira Radinsky, Co-Founder, Diagnostic Robotics, Israel
Obi Ozor, Founder / Chief Executive Officer, Kobo360, Nigeria
Paul Rivera, Co-Founder and CEO, Caliber Technology Ventures, Philippines
Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, Vice President, International Rides, Uber, The Netherlands
Suren Aloyan, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dasaran, Armenia
Xue Peng, Founder and CEO, Beijing Tongcheng Biying Technology, People’s Republic of China
Yifan Li, CEO and Co-Founder, Hesai Tech, People’s Republic of China
Source: World Economic Forum
