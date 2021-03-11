International
HC stands on Delhi government subsidy ban orders on Tata Nexon EV
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday upheld a state government order suspending the subsidy offered on the Tata Motors Nexon electric vehicle following complaints about the performance of the sub-standard range. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said the officer who had passed the subsidy suspension order could not place any recorded evidence to show that the 140km speed per load was not being met by the vehicle.
The court also said that a legal body, such as the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Pune, had certified the Nexon EV after verifying its claim for a distance of 312 km with a single battery charge. It was under ARAI permission that Tata Motors had applied for the subsidy.
He also said that the complaint mentioned that the vehicle had reached a speed of 200 km with a single load, which is well beyond the eligibility criteria of 140 km. “Taking it from any angle, the appeal does not suggest that the minimum range of 140 km per load was not met,” the court said.
The judge also said that the performance of a vehicle depends on driving conditions, driving skills and traffic conditions. He also said that ARAI has mentioned in its certificate that the testing parameters are different from the current driving conditions.
ARAI is an autonomous body affiliated to the ministry of the union of heavy industries and public enterprises. The court said prima facie would be highly biased “for the applicant if the order is not kept.
Therefore, the impugned order stands to the extent that it directs the suspension of the Tata Nexon-EV listing as an eligible EV from the list of eligible model subsidies under the Delhi EV policy, “the court said in its oral order. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, said the suspension order was passed without control.
The Honorable Court of Delhi has granted temporary relief by directing a stance against the removal from the list of Delhi governments vehicles from the removal of the Nexon EV from the Delhi governments. The Supreme Court has also given the Delhi government time to take the oath against the case, a Tata Motors spokesman said. The Delhi government, however, did not comment on the stay order.
