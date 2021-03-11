DVIDS – News – DTRA Side Steps COVID Challenges to Continue Supporting International Partners

FORT BELVOIR, Va .– The traditional boots of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) on the ground to build the capacity for security cooperation with partner nations met with the sudden COVID-19 pandemic. During normal operations, partnership capacity building (BPC) mainly consists of hands-on training and equipment transfer activities, which requires a DTRA presence; however, as the pandemic worsened, many countries began to adopt border closures as safeguards to mitigate the escalating rates of infection. Despite these restrictive actions, DTRA continued to provide foreign partners with support for the Anti-Mass Destruction Weapons (CWMD) mission.

One aspect of this CWMD mission is preparing partner nations to respond to chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear (CBRN) events, said David L. Musgrave, director of capacity building at the partner nation DTRA. DTRA improves the readiness of the CBRN lead partner by training and equipping the first nations responses identified by each United States Geographic Warrior Command to prepare for and respond to CBRN incidents.

Prior to the pandemic, DTRAs capacity building teams were involved in more than 22 countries, providing specialized training and essential CBRN supplies for the host country ‘s first responses. Teams executed approximately eight CBRN readiness commitments per month as country-imposed restrictions began to affect accessibility.

One of our CBRN preparedness teams that held a CWMD Executive Seminar in Pristina, Kosovo, was the last DTRA team to return to base after completing an engagement before the country entry was revoked, Musgrave said. Little did we know the extent to which this pandemic-level event would challenge our ability to train and equip our partner nations.

To ensure the safety of the workforce, Defense officials issued travel ban orders across the department for all members. Initially, DTRA teams used this downtime to review and revise procedures, update plans and documentation, and develop concepts to return to normal operation.

However, as the pandemic took off both inside and outside the country, it became clear that travel restrictions would remain untouched for an unpredictable future. DTRA teams began utilizing virtual training sites and existing on-site presence to continue capacity building efforts.

Out of necessity, we had to change our approach to doing business, said U.S. Army Colonel Randy Cote, DTRA directs the military officer for capacity building activities. We continued to engage with our partners to strengthen our commitment to them and the mission, but we had to think differently because most of our work requires boots on the ground. We needed to respond quickly because previously purchased CBRN Detection Packages were already arriving on devices from various countries essential to the COVID-19 response effort. Our country partners could not take ownership of the equipment until it was officially inventoried and transferred by DTRA officials. Our teams were unable to travel, so we went virtual!

The first virtual engagement took place in July 2021, with the Bureau of Fire Protection in the Philippines. After local officials received the CBRN response equipment, DTRA coordinated with Fire Protection Officers, the Manila Defense Threat Reduction Office, and the Executive Office of the CBRN Joint Defense Program to plan and execute a two-day virtual engagement that included equipment inventory, staff training, and official transfer of assets to host country officials.

DTRA leaders in the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Aaron Turner, explained that there were a dozen participants attending from five separate countries. The video conferencing event hosted three DTRA participants from the National Capitol Region, a CBRN instructor in Fort Worth, Texas, the Defense Threat Reduction Officer, and staff called from Manila.

The event presented many opportunities and challenges to learn, but was ultimately successful with the eventual transfer of Critical Personal Protective Equipment, enabling them to provide the necessary support for the COVID-19 Philippine response efforts, Turner said.

The experience and lessons learned during the July virtual event paved the way for more events across the globe. In the Republic of Georgia, virtual engagements led to the transfer of vehicles and trailers needed for first responders to transport response equipment to incident sites. In addition, DTRA provided training on how to develop and review standard operating procedures with the Georgian Ministry of Defense CBRN Company. DTRA subject matter experts also conduct technology exchanges with their counterparts in Peru and Brazil.

The DTRA did not allow the COVID-19 pandemic to stop BPC efforts. During the pandemic, DTRA executed more than 20 virtual CBRN preparedness events with partner nations.

This team has overcome more than the countless challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. They developed new processes, and then combined those processes with new technologies and resources, to fundamentally reshape how DTRA executes our CWMD Security Cooperation mission, Musgrave said.

