Khandelwal’s family takes to social media for justice





EXECUTION OF SWEDISH SED CREDIT HIT-AND-RUN DEATH Accused Jovinson James , is said to have been drunk at the time of the disaster in Kharadi, fired Three days after Credit Suisse vice president Ankur Khandelwal was killed by a drunk driver on a trail in Kharadi, a social media campaign was started by his friends to put pressure on the cops for him quick justice . Although defendant Jovinson James is on bail, his employer ID Medical confirmed to the Mirror that he terminated the employment of the disputed employees with immediate effect. Kharadi Housing Association residents, relatives and friends of Khandelwals have launched a public campaign on social media with the hashtag #justiceforankurkhandelwal. The wife and son Ankurs are in Bhopal now after the last rites were performed in his hometown, Ratlam. Wife Roshni Khandelwal said, The incident happened while we were standing on a trail in Kharadi when a red speeding car came by Ganga Constellas and hit my husband. The driver was clearly in a drunken state. We are now seeking justice for him. So far everyone has been cooperative. Anchor brother-in-law Vikas Kulwal added, Previously, we thought the matter was being manipulated by the police and they were not helping. Now, we seem to be on the right track. We are in the process of hiring a lawyer to take the matter further. We are in contact with the cops and are sharing any updates we have. On the policy side, Deputy Police Commissioner (Zone 4) Pankaj Deshmukh said Police immediately went to the scene and took him to court the next morning. Now, we have added some parts after Khandelwal’s death (Sunday evening). We have explained the series of events to the family and friends of the deceased. We fully understand the feelings and outbursts, but we have accomplished our tasks. What we can further do and have already ordered to do is to intensify the investigation and produce the same in court. If we find more evidence, we will add more sections. Khandelwals family and friends contacted ID Medical, a UK-based healthcare recruitment company, via social media and exposed what James had done. The company had previously sent him on a temporary forced leave but has now decided to discontinue the services. In a statement, ID Medical said, We feel the anger, frustration and pain that this tragic incident has caused and are actively working, and remain committed to assisting the police in their ongoing investigation. By following due process and based on the evidence available to us, we have completed the employment of the contested employees in our organization, with immediate effect. A case against James was first registered at the Chandan Nagar police station. It was reserved under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code ( IPC ) and Law on Motor Vehicles . A preliminary report from Sassoon Hospital stating that the accused was under the influence of alcohol was taken by police officers. A blood sample from James has been sent to the forensic laboratory for chemical analysis that will prove to be an important decision maker. Upon requesting this report, officers will add section IPC 304 (2) (Guilty Murder that does not constitute homicide), which cannot be declared and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment or life imprisonment. Assistant police inspector Kharadi chowkys Annasaheb Tapare is investigating the case.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos