NEWS: Unique photo exhibition to highlight Yanomamis’ plight

March 10, 2021

A Yanomami shaman. The spirit world is a fundamental part of Yanomami life. Every creature, rock, tree and mountain has a spirit. Claudia Andujar / Survival

Claudia Andujar: The Yanomami War

Barbican, London, 17 June – 29 August 2021

An exhibition of the extraordinary work of Brazilian photographer Claudia Andujar, which opens in June at the Barbican in London, sheds light on the rich and complex cosmology of the Yanomami tribe, an Amazonian people whose survival is now under threat.

Claudia, who settled in Brazil after escaping Nazi persecution in Europe, developed a close relationship with Yanomami for many years, and became a dual fighter for their rights.

She co-founded the Pro-Yanomami Commission and worked with Yanomami, allies in Brazil, and Survival International globally It played a key role in securing legal recognition of their territory in 1992.

Her iconic photographs were widely used to draw attention to their critical situation. She says: When I started photographing, I was looking for a language in which I could express my feelings. When I started my relationship with Yanomami, I became interested in how people interpret life as what it means to them. It’s a way to enrich yourself. This is why I was more interested in their rituals. their spiritual interpretation of life, rather than simply photographing an object What impressed me most and what will stay with me for the rest of my life is their relationship to nature. Yanomami are always part of nature. No one tries to dominate the other. This is what really attracted me to Yanomami thinking.

Yanomami boy in the rainforest, Brazil. Claudia Andujar / Survival

But Yanomami is now under threat like never before. 20,000 illegal gold miners occupy their territory. The impact of the miners has been devastating: Covid-19 and malaria are now rampant, many rivers are polluted, and the growing number of Yanomami is dying 10 children died in just two communities in January.

With their allies, last year Yanomami launched the #MinersOutCovidOut campaign: 439,000 people signed up their petition calling for government action.

Miners have been seen operating near contactless Yanomami communities, who are particularly vulnerable to outside diseases and violence from miners.

President Bolsonaro and his allies are putting great pressure to open all indigenous lands in Brazil to mining and other industrial activities. The Indigenous Movement and Survival are fighting his plans and campaigning for # StopBrazilsGenocide.

One of the many illegal gold mining sites in Yanomami territory. FUNAI

Survival Internationals’s relationship with Yanomami goes back five decades. Her longest campaign in our history, now 52 years and is counting.

At a time when few people outside their territory had heard of them, Survival was protesting plans to open tribal sites for mining and road construction.

Gradually the world got the attention. In 1989 we brought Yanomami spokesman Davi Kopenawa to Europe, the first time he had traveled outside Brazil and invited Claudia to accompany him. The global campaign culminated in 1992, when Yanomami territory in Brazil was finally recognized in law. David later said: Without Survival, all would have died.

Survival has continued to work closely with Yanomami as they fight to protect their rainforest home from the ongoing invasion of their territory.

David Yanomami and International Director of Survival Stephen Corry in 1989, on David’s first trip outside Brazil: Survival won the Living Right Award and asked David to accept it on behalf of Survival. survival

Notes to Editors:

– The exhibition is curated by Thyago Nogueira, head of contemporary photography at Instituto Moreira Salles in Brazil, is organized by the Instituto Moreira Salles and supported by Hutukara Associao Yanomami AND Socio-environmental institute.

– Claudia Andujar will mark her 90th birthday on June 12th.

– Examples of Claudia Andujar quotes from the Survivals interview:

“When I started photographing, I was looking for a language in which I could express my feelings. When I started my relationship with Yanomami, I became interested in how people interpret life as what it means to them. It’s a way to enrich yourself. This is why I was more interested in their rituals. their spiritual interpretation of life, rather than simply photographing an object. For me this is the most important thing in my relationship with people. What impressed me most and what will stay with me for the rest of my life is their relationship with nature. Yanomami are always part of nature. No one tries to dominate the other. This is what really attracted me to Yanomami thinking.

“My relationship with Yanomami was very friendly. In a way Id says I fell in love with them. It took me several years to get to know them. Then the construction of the highway and the invasions started which worried me a lot. I wanted to save these people. I wanted them to live. ”

“I felt that the photos I took from my first year with Yanomami were very factual and I was much more interested in understanding their culture. I became interested in their beliefs and shamanism which was something that took me to another world My photographic experience became more involved with these things, I was not just photographing everyday life. 1974 was when the Brazilian government decided to build the road in the territory. I was there and it was something that changed my whole experience. I saw the tragedy that the disease spread. They were people who until that moment knew only traditional diseases which they usually knew how to cure.