The airline industry pushes the US to standardize health newspapers





Leading airline and business groups are urging the Biden administration to develop temporary credentials that would allow passengers to show that they have been tested and vaccinated for COVID-19, a step the airline industry believes will help revive of travel. Various groups and countries are working on developing so-called vaccine passports aimed at allowing more travel. But the airlines fear a clash of regional credentials will cause confusion and none will be widely accepted. Crucsht is essential to establish a uniform guideline “and the US should be a leader in this development, more than two dozen groups said in a letter Monday to White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients. However, the groups said that vaccination should not be a requirement for domestic or international travel. The groups include major U.S. and international airline trade organizations, airline unions, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce The White House did not immediately comment. The World Health Organization and the United Nations aviation arm are working on the type of information that will include a credential. Airline industry groups are particularly interested in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention taking a leading role, believing that this will increase the certainty that the information in the credentials is legal. CDC issued new guidelines Monday for fully vaccinated people, saying they can meet other vaccinated persons without face masks and visit unvaccinated people in a single family who are at low risk for serious illness. However, the health agency still recommends against travel. “Whenever there is an increase in travel, we have an increase in cases in this country,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Walensky noted that many variants of COVID-19 that are now spreading in the US have started in other countries. Still, she held the possibility that with more data the CDC would soon approve the trips from vaccinated people. The airlines have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic. Despite a partial recovery, U.S. airlines are still losing $ 150 million a day, according to the airline trading group for America. In the US, the number of people passing through airports remains down almost 60% so far this year compared to 2019, the last normal year, pre-pandemic. Most of those people are flying inside the United States. Airlines are counting on widespread vaccinations to increase travel and vaccine passports to give a boost to highly profitable international flights.



Close Modal

Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos